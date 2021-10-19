New York Giants Earn a Surprising Spot in MMQB’s Power Rankings

You better sit down before reading this one, folks, because you're not going to believe it.

In the eyes of their faithful fans, the New York Giants hit rock bottom last week after their embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

And although that loss was about as ugly as they come, the Giants, in this week’s MMQB NFL power ranking poll, actually rose three spots from last week’s No. 27 position.

No, that’s not a misprint. The Giants (1-5) rose in the MMQB Power Ranking to No. 24 and are, in fact, ahead of the Washington Football Team (No. 25) and the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 27) in this week’s power ranking.

Noted MMQB team member Gary Gramling:

An optimist could argue that the Giants feel a little bit like the 2020 Chargers—their young quarterback is emerging (even if the ceiling is not Justin Herbert’s), and yet they still can’t win games with a veteran supporting cast. Maybe if the coaching staff was a little more forward-thinking and a little less into cosplaying Leopold from The Simpsons.

Wow, right?

Such a ranking makes one wonder where exactly the Giants' problems lie. Is it the talent? The coaching? Is MetLife Stadium cursed?

Regardless of whether it’s a win or a loss, it’s done as a team. And while this team does have several core players around whom the franchise should be built—quarterback Daniel Jones, receiver Kadarius Toney, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, edge Azeez Ojulari, and left tackle Andrew Thomas all come to mind—right now, something is holding this team back.

The sooner head coach Joe Judge can figure it out, the happier our Monday mornings are going to be.

