Giants GM Joe Schoen Inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was among eight members inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on June 7.
Schoen, inducted as a contributor, joined a class that included Joe Boland, Notre Dame player and local broadcaster; Bill Bilinski, sports editor for the South Bend Tribune; Marcus Carpenter, Jimtown High School and the University of Wisconsin player; William Henry Givens, a player for South Bend Washington High School and the University of Oklahoma; Dwayne O’Conner, a player for Concord High School and Purdue University; Ross Perri, a coach at Mishawaka, Marian, Bremen, John Glenn, SB Riley, Penn, and Edwardsburg; and Billy Seymour, a player for Penn High School and the University of Michigan.
Schoen attended Elkhart Memorial High School in Elkhart, Indiana. He then attended DePauw University as a communications major, where he was also a three-year letterman in football during the 1997-2000 seasons, playing quarterback as a freshman and wide receiver his final three years.
Schoen, who was a football team captain during his senior year, graduated from DePauw in 2001. He initially broke into the NFL as an intern for the Carolina Panthers ticket office in 2000 before joining the club full-time after graduating college.
Schoen, who at the time worked for Brandon Beane, with whom he’d reunite with the Bills later in his career, worked as a scouting assistant and then as a southeast and southwest scout for the Panthers under Beane.
