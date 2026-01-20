John Harbaugh to Be Introduced by Giants as New Head Coach

Happy Harbaugh Day, Giants fans!

The New York Giants will officially introduce John Harbaugh as their 21st head coach in the team’s 101-year history during a press conference set for noon today.

We will have complete coverage of the event

We will also have coverage after the event

And speaking of podcasts, be sure to tune in tonight at 8 PM, as Paul Dottino, host of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast , will interview former Super Bowl-winning personnel executive Vinny Cerrato, a Harbaugh friend who also spent nearly 20 years in the NFL before joining 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore.

In addition, Dottino will take chat questions and video calls from the fans on this edition of the show. Paul will also be taking your video calls and questions during the show’s live stream. You will not want to miss this interview!

