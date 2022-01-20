Giants GM Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Get Second Interviews

The Giants could have a new general manager in place in the coming days.

The New York Giants have held second interviews with three of the nine general manager candidates that received an initial look.

The the three candidates as confirmed by the club who came to East Rutherford for the meetings include Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen (Tuesday), Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles (Wednesday) and 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters (Thursday).

As part of the second round of interviews, the candidates met in person with the team ownership committee of John and Chris Mara and Steve Tisch, as well as members of the front office. They were also taken on a tour of the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey facility.

Schoen, 42, has served as Bills general manager Brandon Beane's right-hand for five-plus seasons. He has a strong background in player personnel which he acquired during a lengthy stint with Miami, where he crossed paths with former Giants head coach Bill Parcells in Miami when Parcells hired Schoen as a national scout.

Poles, 36, is the youngest of the finalists. He has been with the Chiefs since 2009 when he first broke in as a Player Personnel Assistant under Scott Pioli. He worked his way up the ladder to become the Collège Scouting Administrator, College Scouting Coordinator, the Director of College Scouting, and the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was promoted to his current role in 2021.

In his current role, Poles, who was an offensive tackle who had a short stint with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2008, oversees all aspects of the scouting of college football players across the country, assists in the pro process, and in preparing for Free Agency, in addition to helping with coordinating the NFL Draft.

Peters, 42, is a 19-year NFL executive who spent four seasons as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers. He was promoted to his current post in February 2021.

Before joining the 49ers, Peters was with the Broncos for eight seasons, his roles including director of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, national scout, and regional scout in 2009.

As a member of Denver's personnel department, Peters helped the team acquire 27 players through the draft and college free agency that contributed to the Super Bowl 50 championship roster.

Before joining Denver, Peters spent six years (2003-08) with the Patriots, two years as a scouting assistant, one year as a pro scout, and three seasons as an area scout.

