Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs

Giants GM Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Get Second Interviews

The Giants could have a new general manager in place in the coming days.

The New York Giants have held second interviews with three of the nine general manager candidates that received an initial look.

The the three candidates as confirmed by the club who came to East Rutherford for the meetings include Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen (Tuesday), Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles (Wednesday) and 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters (Thursday).  

As part of the second round of interviews, the candidates met in person with the team ownership committee of John and Chris Mara and Steve Tisch, as well as members of the front office. They were also taken on a tour of the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey facility.

Schoen, 42, has served as Bills general manager Brandon Beane's right-hand for five-plus seasons. He has a strong background in player personnel which he acquired during a lengthy stint with Miami, where he crossed paths with former Giants head coach Bill Parcells in Miami when Parcells hired Schoen as a national scout.

Poles, 36, is the youngest of the finalists. He has been with the Chiefs since 2009 when he first broke in as a Player Personnel Assistant under Scott Pioli. He worked his way up the ladder to become the Collège Scouting Administrator, College Scouting Coordinator, the Director of College Scouting, and the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was promoted to his current role in 2021.

In his current role, Poles, who was an offensive tackle who had a short stint with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2008, oversees all aspects of the scouting of college football players across the country, assists in the pro process, and in preparing for Free Agency, in addition to helping with coordinating the NFL Draft.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
Play
News

Giants GM Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Get Second Interviews

The Giants could have a new general manager in place in the coming days.

just now
just now
2020 NFL Combine Logo
Play
Draft

Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3–Interior Defensive Line and Running Back

In this next installment of what to look for in college prospects, Tom Rudawsky takes a look at the top characteristics the Giants may be looking for in defensive linemen and running backs.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Play
News

Giants Special Teams Units Earn a Surprising Final Ranking in Annual Evaluation

Long-time NFL writer Rick Gosselin is out with his annual NFL special teams rankings and you might be surprised where the Giants finished as a whole.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

More from Giants Country

Click on an image to jump to the story you wish to read.

Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

New Giants General Manager Will Have a Lengthy To-Do List

There won't be much time for whoever is hired as the new Giants general manager to ease into the job. Here's a look at just a few of the most pressing things on the successful candidate's to-do list.

1 / 6

Peters, 42, is a 19-year NFL executive who spent four seasons as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers. He was promoted to his current post in February 2021.

Before joining the 49ers, Peters was with the Broncos for eight seasons, his roles including director of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, national scout, and regional scout in 2009.

As a member of Denver's personnel department, Peters helped the team acquire 27 players through the draft and college free agency that contributed to the Super Bowl 50 championship roster.

Before joining Denver, Peters spent six years (2003-08) with the Patriots, two years as a scouting assistant, one year as a pro scout, and three seasons as an area scout.

Join the Giants Country Community

August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Giants GM Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Get Second Interviews

just now
2020 NFL Combine Logo
Draft

Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3–Interior Defensive Line and Running Back

3 hours ago
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
News

Giants Special Teams Units Earn a Surprising Final Ranking in Annual Evaluation

6 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) tries to block Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the third quarter in a NCAA College football game at Michigan Stadium at Ann Arbor, Mi on November 27, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

9 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

23 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Dane Brugler Mocks These Three Players to Giants in Two-Round Draft Projection

Jan 19, 2022
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

Jan 19, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Giants Begin Second Round of GM Interviews Starting with Joe Schoen

Jan 18, 2022