Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Safe, for Now

Recapping what we know about the status of Giants head coach Joe Judge's status, which appears to be in limbo.

This year, the Giants will definitely be looking for a new general manager after making the long-anticipated news of Dave Gettleman's retirement official.

But for those hoping that they'd also be in the market for a new head coach, nothing has been decided just yet on that front.

As of Monday afternoon, Judge had yet to meet with Giants team ownership to discuss what went wrong in 2021 and how the 40-year-old head coach plans to fix it moving forward if he is retained. 

Judge is facing several questions regarding an underperforming roster that was hit hard by injuries, wasn't exactly helped by some coaching decisions made that were head-scratchers. 

He's also expected to present a list of potential candidates to address vacancies on his staff, of which offensive coordinator and, if reports of offensive line coach Rob Sale's departure being imminent, offensive line.

