Giants Potential Free-Agent Target: WR Kenny Golladay, Detroit

Kenny Golladay would appear to fit the bill for the tall, play-making receiver the Giants need. But is he a realistic option?

WR KENNY GOLLADAY

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 214 lbs.

DOB: November 3, 1992 (27 years old)

Exp.: 4

School: Northern Illinois

Transaction: 3rd round pick (96th overall in 2017) by Detroit

Stats

How He'd Fit

How does a big-bodied receiver help a quarterback? Simply put, the bigger the target, usually the wider the catch radius, and the more likely the pass completion rate to that target is going to be spot on.

That's what a tall receiver like Kenny Golladay would bring to an offense: height, a wide catch radius, and explosiveness. When Golladay is healthy, his is a game that typically features highlight reel types of plays that show off above-average speed and athletic ability, and he warrants double coverage. That's something the Giants haven't had since the days of Odell Beckham Jr.

Scouting Report

From All Lions Publisher John Maakaron

For a player expected to perform at a high level in 2020, wide receiver Kenny Golladay's injury-riddled season was among the many disappointments for a Lions team that went 5-11.

In five games, he secured 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. His season ended with a hip injury following the loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The decision to retain or move on from the talented wideout will be among the key roster decisions for new general manager Brad Holmes.

There is a rumor that he reportedly turned down a contract offer of $16 million per season before the 2020 season. It is uncertain at this time what his contract demands are, but it's hard not to imagine him looking to be compensated, similar to what top wideouts in the league are earning.

If Detroit decides to place the franchise tag on Golladay, it would cost Detroit approximately $16.4 million for the 2021 season.

A Giants team should be interested in a player of Golladay's caliber but must proceed with extreme caution. Many teams are now shying away from signing wideouts to big-time, lengthy contracts due to the position's depth via the NFL draft.

Besides injury concerns, there are also concerns regarding his ability to consistently separate from defenders, as his statistical separation numbers could be better.

The Giants need to surround Daniel Jones with more talent on offense, but it would be wise to add depth along the offensive line and focus on the different draft and free agency areas.

Based on film review, the Giants need help on defense and should target an EDGE rusher and a cornerback in the draft before targeting a wide receiver.

While Golladay is a big-time free agent, the Giants should pass.

The Bottom Line

Golladay is a fine receiver, but if you look at the Giants' approach in free agency in recent years, they've stayed away from guys who have a recent injury history.

Golladay also has a career history of dropped passes--13 in four seasons, per PFF, which averages out to a little more than three per season, and a career average of less than 5.0 yards after the catch.

With the receiver draft class said to be deep, it's hard envisioning the Giants spending $16+ million per year on Golladay, even though there's a lot to like about his game.

What's next for the Giants this off-season?