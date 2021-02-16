Giants Potential Free-Agent Target: RB James White, New England

The Giants need depth at running back, that much is a given. So might they dip into head coach Joe Judge's past by bringing down yet another member of the Patriots organization to fill the need?

RB JAMES WHITE

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 205 lbs.

DOB: February 3, 1992 (29 years old)

Exp.: 7

School: Wisconsin

Transaction: 4th round pick (130th overall in 2014) by New England

Stats

How He'd Fit

White has been the ultimate role player for the Patriots. He's been a steady threat out of the backfield, where 168 of his 369 receptions are first down conversions and where he's averaged 8.8 yards per reception. He's also a good rotational running back who could spell Saquon Barkley as needed, and he has a somewhat consistent history as a pass blocker and on special teams.

In short, White would be a significant upgrade to Dion Lewis as the Giants No. 2 running back behind Barkley. White is coming off a three-year contract worth $12 million, and according to Spotrac, the 29-year-old has a similar estimated market value of three years, $9,124,195.

Scouting Report

From Mike D'Abate, LockedOn Patriots Podcast Host, Patriots Writer, Full Press Coverage

The 2020 season can be described as one shrouded in tragedy for running back James White. Having lost his father in September (in a Florida car crash that also seriously injured his mother), White’s production dipped from previous seasons. He finished the 2020 season with 121 yards rushing with two touchdowns and 375 yards receiving with one touchdown.

Still, White continued to be one of the best role-specific running backs in the NFL. He is perhaps best known as a third-down specialist. Yet, he can be used effectively on all three downs, as well.

The 29-year-old is at his best when catching passes out of the backfield, especially in up-tempo situations such as two-minute drills. Even though White has gained comparatively few yards on the ground (given his status as a running back,) he has shown the ability to successfully carry the football when asked to do so.

White has also made significant contributions on Patriots’ special teams, where he sees regular action in the kicking game. In 2019, for example, he was on the field for a combined 55 of a possible 474 special teams snaps, mainly on kick return units.

He was used as the right-side up-back on the majority of his snaps, in addition to returning two kickoffs. Although he was used more sparingly in this role in 2020, White can still be an asset in this area, providing both on-field prowess and big-game experience.

Previous Free Agent Target Reviews:

The Bottom Line

The Giants running back group will undergo a major facelift due to everyone but Barkley being free agents. The chances of Wayne Gallman returning aren't very promising, as with Gallman showing he's capable of anchoring a running game, he's probably going to be looking for that opportunity (and money) to do that for someone.

The Giants are unlikely to retain Lewis. While they could look to bring back Alfred Morris on a one-year minimum deal and then draft a Day 3 pick to round out the depth, given the value that White brings to the table, the Giants might be better off signing him to a three year, low-cost deal and making sure he gets the opportunities to deliver on production.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.