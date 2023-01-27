Giants QB Coach Shea Tierney Draws Interest from Bucs

New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Byron Leftwich as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, per an NFL Network report.

Tierney, 36 years old, has drawn attention for his work with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and, more recently, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Tierney was an offensive assistant for the Bills from 2018-2019 under then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The two helped shape Bills quarterback Josh Allen into one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL during their time in Buffalo. In 2020, Allen set new career highs in passing yards (5,361) and passing completion percentage (68.4%) while posting his second-best career numbers in touchdowns (42) and fewest interceptions (11).

When Daboll was hired as head coach of the Giants, he brought Tierney along with him. Together, with offensive coordinator and former NFL quarterback Mike Kafka, they helped Jones reduce his ball security miscues and reach new career highs in passing completion percentage (66.7%) and passing yards (3,642).

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles recently relieved five assistant coaches from their duties, including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who had served in the role for our seasons with the team.

Others from the offensive side of the ball let go by the Bucs include running backs coach Todd McNair, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen.

The Bucs are also moving on from assistant defensive line coach Lori Locus and specialist coach Chris Boniol.

Other known candidates for the Bucs' offensive coordinator role include Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell, and Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (Colts, Panthers, and Texans) and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale (Colts) have also drawn interest from around the league, both for head coaching vacancies.

Kafka recently had a second interview with the Texans, while Martindale is to have a second interview with the Colts.

Frank Reich filled the Panthers' head coaching vacancy earlier this week.