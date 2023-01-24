Giants OC Mike Kafka Get Second Interview with Texans

The Giants offensive coordinator impressed enough in his head coaching interview to move to the next round.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who conducted a round of head coaching interviews on Sunday with the Panthers, Colts, and Texans virtually, is getting a second interview with Houston, per an NFL Network report.

Kafka completed his first season as an NFL coordinator/play caller for the Giants. The former NFL quarterback, who, along with head coach Brian Daboll and the rest of the offensive assistants, designed and implemented a more modern offensive system that brought out the best in several players, including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

The system also helped numerous receivers, from whom not much was expected earlier in the year, such as Richie James, Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins, have strong seasons.

Under Kafka's play-calling prowess, the Giants offense improved significantly from a year ago in nearly every major offensive statistical category.

The giants finished 18th in total average yards per game (up from 31st), fourth in rushing (up from 24th), 26th in passing (up from 31st), tied for seventh in average first downs per game (up from 31st), 11th in time of possession (up from 27th) and seventh in the red zone (up from 32nd).

Kafka, who also had interviews withthe Colts and Panthers for their head coaching vacancies, will visit the Texans facility on Wednesday, according to the report.

Join the Giants Country Community