December 13, 2021
Giants QB Daniel Jones to Have Neck Re-examined

Giants are keeping their collective fingers crossed the quarterback will be cleared for contact.
Author:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been in on every call this season and has not missed much practice time.

But what he has missed these past two weeks due to what the Giants have described as a "neck strain" are games, which has the 24-year-old starter going somewhat stir crazy.

Jones, who, to the casual observer, looks to be in perfect health, can move his neck as well as the next person. Yet, doctors reportedly have concern that if he takes another hit the wrong way, it could make his current condition worse.

The Giants have hoped that rest and treatment will cure whatever has been ailing Jones, who is scheduled to undergo another MRI today to determine if the aforementioned cocktail puts him closer to getting the green light from doctors to return to play.

According to an SNY report, Jones will be examined by Dr. Frank Cammissa, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in spinal conditions, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

According to a report by CBS Sports, Jones is possibly being evaluated for ligament damage or potentially even a bruised spinal cord, which, if he has, the report claims "could sideline Jones indefinitely -- perhaps for the remainder of the Giants' 2021 season."

Jones suffered his injury in the Giants' win against the Eagles two weeks ago. The New York Post reported that Jones suffered "some structural damage" to his neck area.

The Giants have struggled the last two weeks as a whole, with many of the same issues popping up with and without Jones.

Giants head coach Joe Judge didn't want to commit to anything as far as a potential change at quarterback, where Mike Glennon has started in place of Jones, until getting an update on the starter's situation.

“There are things we need to clean up," Judge said after the Giants were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-21. "Ultimately, if you’re not making enough plays, you have to look at all 11 and coaching and see and make sure that we’re doing the right things the right way and not making mistakes.”

