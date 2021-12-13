Joe Judge Insists Giants are Building a Foundation

The results haven't been there, but Giants head coach Joe Judge still insists the Giants are building a foundation.

If nothing else, one has to admire how Giants head coach Joe Judge sticks to the script.

The Giants' second-year head coach continues to insist that the Giants program that's been entrusted to his care is making progress, is laying a solid foundation, and is headed in the right direction.

“In terms of the big scope of where we’re going internally you can see a lot of pieces being put together,” Judge said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to know what it’s supposed to look like, and I can see the direction it’s going, and I can see the foundation being poured and solidified and we’re going to get in the right direction.”

The results and the production say that the foundation being poured is flawed and that this team is far from heading in the right direction.

Judge isn't stupid. He knows that the NFL is a result-orientated business--he's said as much--but only because that's something he can't deny.

But what he is denying is that this foundation he claims to see and this progress this team is allegedly making aren't adding up when it counts, and it's tarnishing his credibility.

Perhaps it's just a matter of Judge, who really is an intelligent man, wanting to see something that isn't there. Or maybe he measures progress a lot differently than the paying customers who have had enough of year after year of lousy football do.

Whatever the case, Judge is making it harder and harder to have faith in his ability to fix what ails this team, his "remain calm," approach failing to appease scores of Giants fans who grow more and more restless with the team with each passing loss.

But Judge, who, if nothing else, deserves some accolade for not blowing his stack in public despite his team and his coaches giving him plenty of reason to do so, is willing to die on that hill that the Giants are headed in the right direction.

“There’s a lot of things I see week after week with our players and where we’re going that I’m encouraged in a lot of ways," he said. "Sometimes that’s tough to see externally, but there’s some key foundational pieces that are being put in place and there’s a lot of things we’re making progress on.”

That's great. It's just too bad that they're still not making progress on the most important thing of all: playing winning football.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community