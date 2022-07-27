Skip to main content

Healthy Andrew Thomas Eyes Next Level with New York Giants

With his ankle injury issues behind him, Andrew Thomas is focused on continued improvement and becoming a team leader.

The 2021 season was up and down for Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thomas put out the film of a top young offensive tackle in the NFL. But an ankle issue he developed as a rookie never quite healed, and he had to again hobble through a bad foot that ultimately landed him on the injured reserve list on October 19, causing him to miss three games.

He had surgery on that same left ankle in early 2022, putting his status for the beginning of the offseason program up in the air. And while he missed the entire off-season while rehabbing, all Thomas could do was stick to the plan laid out for him by the team's medical staff.

"I’m just working, trying to get better, and they’re letting me go now," the former Georgia product said Wednesday after the Giants finished their first training camp practice. "I didn’t have any doubts. I had the plan set. I followed it and did everything they asked me to do, and I’m practicing today."

While Thomas could stick to the plan, he admitted that not being on the field set him back a bit as all he could do was watch the installation of the new offensive system.

“I feel like the hardest part is catching up to the plays. Because you can’t ­– I learn well by being on the field. So, in OTAs, not being able to run with the team, it was something to overcome. I tried to be as engaged as much as possible in the meetings,” he said.

When Thomas, who as a rookie allowed ten sacks and 57 total pressures compared to the two sacks and 18 total pressures he allowed last year, finally did get caught up, he's still in competition with himself to get even better than ever in the year ahead.

“There are a lot of things I saw from last year that I need to clean up and things I need to get better at," he said.

Such as?

"Being a lot more consistent with my hand placement and having a stronger anchor at certain times and just being more consistent overall.”

RELATED 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) during stretches on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: July 27, 2022

Practice No. 1 is in the books for the Giants. Let's run down the highlights.

By Patricia Traina29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) kick a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Special Teams Preview: Straight Forward

The Giants specialists are set for the time being, but keep an eye on the punter situation this summer.

By Stephen Lebitsch4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants IOL Shane Lemieux: The Good, The Great, and the Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons turns on the tape to break down projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux's game

By Gene Clemons6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The clear focus on consistency is a promising one for Thomas, who thrived as a pass-protector last season, but found himself struggling against top-flight edge defenders as a run-blocker.

How much of that inconsistency was due to the ankle issue that began in his rookie season and the seemingly endless cycle of offensive line coaches he had as a rookie is up for debate.

Thomas refused to make excuses, but he did say that the team's current offensive line coach Bobby Johnson wants things done differently.

"So, the scheme is a little different the way we approach it--it’s just a little bit more aggressive in our sets," Thomas said. "(With) some of my previous coaches, it was a little more of a vertical set. In the running game, the footwork is a little different. But the mentality is still to be physical and be dominant up front."

With the departure of Will Hernandez to the Arizona Cardinals and Nate Solder, who is still a free agent, Thomas is now the longest-tenured Giant on the offensive line. As the "gray beard" of the group, Thomas said he's hoping to take on more of a leadership role.

“It was a little harder in OTAs not being out there," Thomas said. "When I’m out there now, just trying to be a little bit more vocal and lead with how I practice.”

Ultimately, Thomas would love to see the Giants offensive line become a strength.

"The goal is to be dominant – to be the bell cows of the offense. Lead the guys, protect (quarterback) DJ (Daniel Jones) so he can make throws to all the playmakers. That’s the goal," Thomas said.

But he's also realistic enough to know that, like Rome, the offensive line's morphing into a strength will take time.

"We’re taking it one day at a time," he said. "We have some talented guys in the room, but it’s just Day 1. We’re just working still trying to get the playbook down. Figuring out the technique that coach is teaching us. Just trying to be as good as possible."

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) during stretches on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: July 27, 2022

By Patricia Traina29 minutes ago
Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) kick a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Special Teams Preview: Straight Forward

By Stephen Lebitsch4 hours ago
Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants IOL Shane Lemieux: The Good, The Great, and the Ugly

By Gene Clemons6 hours ago
Aug 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants logo on the helmet during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 23-10.
Training Camp

Top New York Giants Training Camp Competitions to Watch This Summer

By Patricia Traina8 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in the organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

Why a Jimmy Garoppolo Trade to the Giants Makes Zero Sense

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari talks to reporters after organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants Place Three on PUP, One on NFI

By Patricia TrainaJul 26, 2022 3:20 PM EDT
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Training Camp

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Primer

By Patricia TrainaJul 26, 2022 2:46 PM EDT
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) cannot catch a pass in the end zone as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) defends at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Cornerbacks Preview: The Youth Movement

By Dylan PaciulloJul 26, 2022 1:13 PM EDT