Healthy Andrew Thomas Eyes Next Level with New York Giants

The 2021 season was up and down for Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thomas put out the film of a top young offensive tackle in the NFL. But an ankle issue he developed as a rookie never quite healed, and he had to again hobble through a bad foot that ultimately landed him on the injured reserve list on October 19, causing him to miss three games.

He had surgery on that same left ankle in early 2022, putting his status for the beginning of the offseason program up in the air. And while he missed the entire off-season while rehabbing, all Thomas could do was stick to the plan laid out for him by the team's medical staff.

"I’m just working, trying to get better, and they’re letting me go now," the former Georgia product said Wednesday after the Giants finished their first training camp practice. "I didn’t have any doubts. I had the plan set. I followed it and did everything they asked me to do, and I’m practicing today."

While Thomas could stick to the plan, he admitted that not being on the field set him back a bit as all he could do was watch the installation of the new offensive system.

“I feel like the hardest part is catching up to the plays. Because you can’t ­– I learn well by being on the field. So, in OTAs, not being able to run with the team, it was something to overcome. I tried to be as engaged as much as possible in the meetings,” he said.

When Thomas, who as a rookie allowed ten sacks and 57 total pressures compared to the two sacks and 18 total pressures he allowed last year, finally did get caught up, he's still in competition with himself to get even better than ever in the year ahead.

“There are a lot of things I saw from last year that I need to clean up and things I need to get better at," he said.

Such as?

"Being a lot more consistent with my hand placement and having a stronger anchor at certain times and just being more consistent overall.”

The clear focus on consistency is a promising one for Thomas, who thrived as a pass-protector last season, but found himself struggling against top-flight edge defenders as a run-blocker.

How much of that inconsistency was due to the ankle issue that began in his rookie season and the seemingly endless cycle of offensive line coaches he had as a rookie is up for debate.

Thomas refused to make excuses, but he did say that the team's current offensive line coach Bobby Johnson wants things done differently.

"So, the scheme is a little different the way we approach it--it’s just a little bit more aggressive in our sets," Thomas said. "(With) some of my previous coaches, it was a little more of a vertical set. In the running game, the footwork is a little different. But the mentality is still to be physical and be dominant up front."

With the departure of Will Hernandez to the Arizona Cardinals and Nate Solder, who is still a free agent, Thomas is now the longest-tenured Giant on the offensive line. As the "gray beard" of the group, Thomas said he's hoping to take on more of a leadership role.

“It was a little harder in OTAs not being out there," Thomas said. "When I’m out there now, just trying to be a little bit more vocal and lead with how I practice.”

Ultimately, Thomas would love to see the Giants offensive line become a strength.

"The goal is to be dominant – to be the bell cows of the offense. Lead the guys, protect (quarterback) DJ (Daniel Jones) so he can make throws to all the playmakers. That’s the goal," Thomas said.

But he's also realistic enough to know that, like Rome, the offensive line's morphing into a strength will take time.

"We’re taking it one day at a time," he said. "We have some talented guys in the room, but it’s just Day 1. We’re just working still trying to get the playbook down. Figuring out the technique that coach is teaching us. Just trying to be as good as possible."

