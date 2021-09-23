Kadarius Toney Added to New York Giants' Injury Report

Several New York Giants remain limited in practice, including the first-round pick who was added to the team's Thursday report.

Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney was added to the team's injury report Thursday.

Toney, the Giants' first-round draft pick this year, was listed as limited with an ankle issue. Toney doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson (illness) was upgraded to limited Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice, but second-year linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) remains unable to work and is in danger of missing Sunday's game.

Getting back to the rest of the players listed as limited for the Giants, tight end Evan Engram has been moving around well.

Giants-Falcons Injury Report, September 23, 2021.

Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) continues to have his reps managed. Also limited were safety Logan Ryan (hamstring), who was sporting a red practice jersey; receiver Kenny Golladay (hip); and tight end Kaden Smith (knee).

Golladay didn't do much during the part of practice open to the media. Head coach Joe Judge said he didn't think Golladay's latest hip issue is tied into the season-ending injury he suffered last year with the Lions.

"We went through the whole hip thing in free agency, but I don't think it's anything that's tied in directly."

Of Engram, whom the Giants are hoping to get back this weekend, Judge said, "I thought he had a good day yesterday. It was a little bit better than decent. He's definitely on the right track."

The Falcons had no changes in their injury report from Wednesday.

