Giants WR Kenny Golladay Breaks Silence Over Sideline Outburst

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay was caught on camera yelling at someone on the Giants sideline. He confirmed the identity of that someone on Monday.

New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay said his frustration during Thursday's game in which he was caught by television cameras screaming at someone on the Giants sideline was simply a matter of being caught in the heat of the moment,

"Division game," he said Monday. "Wanted to leave that spot with a win if anything."

Golladay was targeted eight times in the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team but only caught three balls for 38 yards. The TV cameras caught Golladay yelling at someone on the Giants bench initially thought to be quarterback Daniel Jones, who was clearly in the TV frame.

However, Jones wasn't the recipient of Golladay's verbal frustration. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who was seated to Jones's left and couldn't be seen in the camera shot, was the person Golladay was yelling at.

"I’ve never done anything like that," Golladay said of his outburst, adding that he didn't insist he be given more pass targets. "But really just passionate, just being a competitor. I love just doing anything I can to help the team. I let the emotions get the best of me."

Head coach Joe Judge said he's spoken to all the parties involved in the outburst, including rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, the latter venting his frustrations over how things unfolded Thursday night via his social media account.

"There was no argument on the sideline. There was no him versus Daniel or anything of that nature," Judge said Monday.

"This is a guy that in the heat of the moment, you speak very passionately. You kind of speak with some emotion. I speak with emotion on the sideline. There was no blowup or anything that has to be made of it. I understand sometimes the perceptions will be what they are, but like I said the other day, there’s no issue there."

Golladay said that any hard feelings between him and Garrett were quickly smoothed over after the game.

"Yeah. I mean, that was literally right there during the game. Me and him spoke right after the game. It was literally nothing," he said.

The receiver, signed to a four-year, $72 million contract this off-season admitted that these first two weeks for him have been rough.

"I did no training camp (practices). It’s going to be rough," he said. "(It’s my) first time in this offense, but everything will start clicking."

That said, Golladay also admitted that he could have done more with the reps he did get during the game.

"I think I left some stuff out there," he said. "I know I had one drop across the middle, I wish I could have that back. Other than that, played pretty good. Wish I could’ve made a few more plays."

Golladay said that the offense is starting to put things together despite the bumpy start to the Giants season.

"Oh, yeah. I want to say we had 10 possessions. I think we scored or at least came out with some type of points on seven of them. DJ (Quarterback Daniel Jones) is running the ball good, (Running Back) Saquon (Barkley) had a big run, Shep (Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard) I want to say had about nine or 10 catches for like 90 yards. We put some good stuff out there," he said.

And the goal, Golladay added, is to continue putting out more good than bad.

"Day by day at practice, just keep building, just keep stacking good days on top of one another," he said.

Join the Giants Country Community