Kadarius Toney Cleared to Return to Giants' Facility; Will Come Off COVID-19 List

Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney has been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list but will be worked into training camp practices gradually.

New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week when the Giants rookies reported to training camp, is back in the team’s headquarters, head coach Joe Judge revealed.

However, Judge suggested that Toney, whom the Giants are counting on to be a big part of their offense this year, might not be yet able to go full speed when the practices kick into gear on Wednesday.

“We have a number of guys, for different reasons, that we're actually going to take them a little bit slower,” Judge said.

“Obviously coming off of that protocol, as we learned last year, we're going to go ahead and move him around the field and make sure that when he's ready to go, then we'll start integrating with our team, but we're not going to go ahead and rush anything to get in process.”

The COVID-19 virus has affected different people in different ways. Last year, players such as guard Will Hernandez and kicker Graham Gano were among those who tested positive for the virus.

While it wasn't disclosed how they were specifically affected, Judge said that in having gone through that process, they would make sure that players are fully ready to go physically before the coaches ask them to exert themselves.

“He'll be in all the meetings, and he'll be able to go out there and operate,” Judge said of Toney, who will be officially removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the end of the day.

”Some of the meetings get us a little bit more on our feet, but in terms of practice itself, we're not going to do anything with him on the field until we know he's fully ready to go, and his timetable will be different.”

