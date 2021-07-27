Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Kadarius Toney Cleared to Return to Giants' Facility; Will Come Off COVID-19 List

Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney has been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list but will be worked into training camp practices gradually.
Author:

New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week when the Giants rookies reported to training camp, is back in the team’s headquarters, head coach Joe Judge revealed.

However, Judge suggested that Toney, whom the Giants are counting on to be a big part of their offense this year, might not be yet able to go full speed when the practices kick into gear on Wednesday.

“We have a number of guys, for different reasons, that we're actually going to take them a little bit slower,” Judge said. 

“Obviously coming off of that protocol, as we learned last year, we're going to go ahead and move him around the field and make sure that when he's ready to go, then we'll start integrating with our team, but we're not going to go ahead and rush anything to get in process.”

The COVID-19 virus has affected different people in different ways. Last year, players such as guard Will Hernandez and kicker Graham Gano were among those who tested positive for the virus. 

While it wasn't disclosed how they were specifically affected, Judge said that in having gone through that process, they would make sure that players are fully ready to go physically before the coaches ask them to exert themselves.

“He'll be in all the meetings, and he'll be able to go out there and operate,” Judge said of Toney, who will be officially removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the end of the day. 

”Some of the meetings get us a little bit more on our feet, but in terms of practice itself, we're not going to do anything with him on the field until we know he's fully ready to go, and his timetable will be different.”

Join the Giants Country Community!

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Training Camp

Kadarius Toney Cleared to Return to Giants' Facility; Will Come Off COVID-19 List

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Training Camp

New York Giants Depth Chart Competitions: Receivers and Tight Ends

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

What You Need to Know About New York Giants' 2021 Training Camp

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge coaches during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reflects on His First Season and His Hopes for Year 2

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs for an 80 yard gain in front of tight end Evan Engram (88) Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (31) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Reveals Why He's Bullish on New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during warm ups before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Explains Why There is No Set Timetable for Saquon Barkley's Return

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Why New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge is Confident the O-line Will Be Better

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

A Way Too Early New York Giants 53-man Roster Projection