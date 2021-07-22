New York Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Giants' first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney is dealt yet another blow as he looks to start his NFL career.

The Giants announced that receiver Kadarius Toney, their first-round draft pick, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Toney, along with the rookies, reported to training camp Wednesday. As per league protocols, all players were tested for the virus; however, it was unclear whether Toney tested positive for the virus or was exposed to someone who tested positive.

Regardless, Toney, the Giants' first-round draft pick chosen 20th overall following their trade with the Chicago Bears in which they dropped from No. 11 overall to No. 20 overall, is following the NFL's protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely.

Toney's NFL career is off to a rocky start. After reporting for the team's rookie minicamp, he experienced some equipment issues with his cleats that limited him in practice.

Then he sat out the team's OTAs while waiting for his rookie contract to be finalized, despite having a protection waiver in place that would have ensured his receiving the same contract regardless if he was injured or not.

Once that was finalized, Toney had to miss one of the three days of the team's mandatory minicamp last month due to a family emergency for which head coach Joe Judge excused him.

The COVID-19 announcement comes on the heels of an NFL memo stating, among other things, that COVID-19 outbreaks among teams during the upcoming could result in forfeits and lost wages for both teams.

The memo also stated that the league would not expand the 18-week season to accommodate any games missed due to outbreaks resulting from the virus and that any team responsible for a canceled game would be responsible for all costs plus additional potential discipline from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Giants quarterbacks and first-year players reported to training camp on Thursday, with the rest of the team due to report on July 27.

Update: Field Yates of ESPN has reported that Toney tested positive for the virus and was not merely exposed to someone who has it.

