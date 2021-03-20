Kenny Golladay is Ready to Do Something Great with New York Giants

Former Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay had several suitors from which he could have chosen his next team.

So why go with the New York Giants?

“The pieces on offense,” Golladay said during a video call with members of the New York/New Jersey media shortly after he officially signed his new four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants.

“Those guys actually kind of reached out to me and I like the vision that (Head) Coach Joe Judge has and (offensive coordinator) Jason Garrett, as far as the offense, and I was all the way in.”

Golladay is undoubtedly going to be a big part of the Giants' offense this coming season, and not only because of his height. The 6’4” receiver’s strengths include making catches from all over the field and winning the contested catch battle.

His presence is also expected to help shift the focus that running back Saquon Barkley typically receives and to give third-year quarterback Daniel Jones a nice-sized target who isn’t afraid of mixing things up down the field.

Speaking of Jones, he was one of the players who helped to recruit their newest teammate, Golladay revealed.

“He reached out,” he confirmed. “He just said how, how good of a player he thought I was, and I pretty much said the same thing about him. And he also just said, ‘We're trying to do something great here,’ and that's what I'm all about.”

Jones is equally as excited to get things going.

“I'm very excited to have Kenny," Jones said via the team. "He's been a big time playmaker in this league. When we spoke, he was interested in the culture we have in the building and the mindset of the team.

"I think he had heard it from coaches but wanted to hear how we saw it as players and how much we believed in it. I think finding the right fit in that sense was important to him. I can't wait to get out on the field and get to work with him.”

RELATED:

He’s also about being a competitor.

“This team is just going to get a competitor--a guy who's gonna come in work. He’s gonna try to push other guys and have fun with it,” Golladay said. “I want to have fun while I'm doing this. I'm just a playmaker, you know?”

Golladay said he was excited to “grow” as a player with Jones, who’s entering his third season, a critical one for the former Duke signal-caller.

“He's still kind of fresh in the league a little bit and I kind of want to grow with him,” Golladay said when asked what makes Jones the right quarterback choice for him. “I'm still growing as a player and I feel like me and him can do some good things. We haven't got on a practice field yet, but me and him both are very excited.”

Golladay didn’t want to go into specifics about any expectations set for him, but he did promise one thing.

“I know one thing for sure I'm gonna go out there and do all I can to help this offense go whenever they need me,” he said. “I'm going to be out there to pretty much make a play.”

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.