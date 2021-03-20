NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Land Receiver Kenny Golladay

Exhale, Giants fans! The Giants and receiver Kenny Golladay have an agreement in place.
Author:
Publish date:

The Giants got their man.

That’s right, 5,847 days after signing a big-bodied free agent receiver by the name of Plaxico Burress to a multi-year deal, the Giants finally have another big, bodied receiver, former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay, in the fold.

The 27-year-old Golladay made a rare in-person visit to meet with the Giants to undergo a physical on his hip flexor injury that cut short his season and to give the Giants a chance to assess if he'd be a fit for their locker room. He stands 6’4” and weighs 214 pounds, and had his best season as a pro in 2019 when he finished as the NFL receiving touchdowns leader (11) and earned a Pro Bowl berth.

A 2017 third-round pick by the Lions out of Northern Illinois, Golladay finished in the sixth league-wide in receiving yards (1,190) in 2019, his last full season (he missed 11 games in 2020 with a hip injury).

The Skinny

Here are Golladay’s career stats.

Per Pro Football Focus, Golladay plays primarily as an X-receiver, though he’s had nearly 400 snaps as a slot receiver over his career. According to NextGen Stats, Golladay’s 15.4 average air yards in 2019, his last full season, was sixth among receivers. Also, in 2019, Golladay’s pass targets were almost evenly distributed depth-wise (short, medium, and deep) with his targets.

Simply put, Golladay is the receiver the Giants haven’t had since Burress (you could make an argument since Hakeem Nicks, but Nicks wasn’t as tall as Burress or Golladay). And he’s going to be an instant update to a lackluster Giants offense.

SEE ALSO

Scouting Report

Here’s what All Lions Publisher John Maakaron told us last month about Golladay.

For a player expected to perform at a high level in 2020, wide receiver Kenny Golladay's injury-riddled season was among the many disappointments for a Lions team that went 5-11. 

In five games, he secured 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. His season ended with a hip injury following the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. 

There is a rumor that he reportedly turned down a contract offer of $16 million per season before the 2020 season. It is uncertain at this time what his contract demands are, but it's hard not to imagine him looking to be compensated, similar to what top wideouts in the league are earning. 

A Giants team should be interested in a player of Golladay's caliber but must proceed with extreme caution. Many teams are now shying away from signing wideouts to big-time, lengthy contracts due to the position's depth via the NFL draft. 

Besides injury concerns, there are also concerns regarding his ability to consistently separate from defenders, as his statistical separation numbers could be better.

Where He Fits

Golladay becomes the team's new No 1 receiver, something the Giants have been missing since Odell Beckham Jr, and  the tall target Daniel Jones has probably been secretly yearning for. 

Now that the Giants now have their No. 1 receiver gives them flexibility in the draft in that they’re not necessarily locked into taking a receiver from an otherwise deep class (tight end Kyle Pitts would be the only offensive skill player that would realistically warrant an exception).

Golladay’s presence (along with that of John Ross) should also allow the Giants to unlock more of those deep downfield routes that they really weren't able to run last year. 

These include the No. 8 route (post), which attacks the safeties deep down the field, and the No. 9 route (“fly” or “go”), a route where the receiver just bursts down the field running as fast as possible, looks to separate.

The Contract

It's a four-year, $72 million deal for Golladay that can top out at a max of $76 million. The deal also has $40 million guaranteed.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) in the first half at State Farm Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Land Receiver Kenny Golladay

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; NFL Shield logo at the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Draft

NFL Draft Bible’s Reveals a 7-Round New York Giants Mock Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) smiles as he walks through the bench area during the third quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ohio State won 22-10. Big Ten Championship Ohio State Northwestern
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball against Detroit Lions inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Film Room

Film Review: What the Giants are Getting in LB Reggie Ragland?

Computer keyboard with a mail icon.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Free Agency and Roster Building Edition, Part I

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
News

New York Giants Free Agency Updates: Kenny Golladay's Meeting with Giants Over; Interest Still Exists Between Both Sides

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Film Room

Film Review: What the New York Giants Are Getting in TE Kyle Rudolph

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates a sack with offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft (61) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants 2021 Free Agent Scorecard