September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

New York Giants Adjust Receiver Sterling Shepard's 2021 Cap Figure

The Giants continue their game of cap gymnastics in an attempt to get into compliance with the league-wide cap before the expiration of the Top-51 rule.
Author:

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is the latest premium-priced veteran to agree to a cap maneuver in which a large part of his base salary was converted to an upfront bonus to create salary-cap space for the team. 

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants converted $5.985 million of Shepard's 2021 base salary to create almost $4 million of cap space. Shepard was originally scheduled to earn a $6.975 million base salary this year. 

The conversion drops Shepard's base salary to $990,000, which is the minimum amount a player with Shepard's accrued years of experience must be assured.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
News

New York Giants Adjust Receiver Sterling Shepard's 2021 Cap Figure

The Giants continue their game of cap gymnastics in an attempt to get into compliance with the league-wide cap before the expiration of the Top-51 rule.

Opponent TRacker
News

New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos

Keep up with all the latest news about the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants' Week 1 opponents, here.

Receiver Chris Olave caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 1

Zach Dietz recaps the week that was in college football to see who's stock is rising early on and whos is falling.

The converted money now turns into a prorated amount of $1.995 million added each year to the remaining life of the contract. Shepard is signed through 2023.

This year was the final one in which Shepard's 2019 contract extension called for guaranteed money. According to Over the cap, $4.025 million of Shepard's original $5.985 million base salary became fully guaranteed in March.

Shepard, a second-round draft pick in 2016 out of Oklahoma, is the longest-tenured member of the Giants team.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
News

New York Giants Adjust Receiver Sterling Shepard's 2021 Cap Figure

Opponent TRacker
News

New York Giants Week 1 Opponent New Tracker: Denver Broncos

Receiver Chris Olave caught four passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 1

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) and safety Nate Ebner (43) hug as the Giants defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

New York Giants Re-sign Defensive Back Nate Ebner

Logan Ryan
News

New York Giants Tweak Safety Logan Ryan's Base Salary for Salary Cap Relief

The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
News

Takeaways from New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Season

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

New York Giants 2021 Season Preview

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Interviews

New York Giants Tight End Kyle Rudolph's Ready for His Big Blue Debut