- Publish date:
New York Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Strain
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to miss between 2-3 weeks while recovering from a slight hamstring strain suffered earlier in the week.
As first reported by the Daily News and confirmed by a source, the prognosis is not catastrophic by any stretch of the imagination. Still, it's also not ideal news considering the emphasis placed on Golladay building chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones in the offense.
Still, head coach Joe Judge, who has played it on the safe side with players returning from injury, is treating Golladay, who last year missed most of the season with a hip ailment, any differently. The expectation is Golladay will continue to work with the trainers, increasing his load each day to hopefully return later in the month.
Golladay is also not expected to be available for preseason games as the Giants are thought to be planning to hold him out as a precautionary.
Golladay was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract to provide the offense with a tall X-receiver in the off-season.
More From Giants Country
- How the New York Giants Can Best Deploy Their Abundance of Receivers
- LT Andrew Thomas: The Good, the Great and the Ugly
- Giants Training Camp Practice Report, Day 7
- Ranking The Top 7 Most Important New York Giants in 2021
- Top New York Giants Facing "Make or Break" Seasons
- Giants Tight End Levine Toilolo Ruptures Achilles Tendon
Join the Giants Country Community!
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.