Kenny Golladay to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Strain

The Giants are playing it safe with their top receiver after he strained his hamstring earlier this week.

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to miss between 2-3 weeks while recovering from a slight hamstring strain suffered earlier in the week.

As first reported by the Daily News and confirmed by a source, the prognosis is not catastrophic by any stretch of the imagination. Still, it's also not ideal news considering the emphasis placed on Golladay building chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones in the offense.

Still, head coach Joe Judge, who has played it on the safe side with players returning from injury, is treating Golladay, who last year missed most of the season with a hip ailment, any differently. The expectation is Golladay will continue to work with the trainers, increasing his load each day to hopefully return later in the month.

Golladay is also not expected to be available for preseason games as the Giants are thought to be planning to hold him out as a precautionary.

Golladay was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract to provide the offense with a tall X-receiver in the off-season.

