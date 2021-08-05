Giants Tight End Levine Toilolo Ruptures Achilles Tendon

The Giants tight end depth suddenly becomes very thin after its most experienced blocker suffers a freak injury while rehabbing for another undisclosed injury.

The Giants' depth at tight end took a significant hit Wednesday night when veteran Levine Toilolo ruptured his Achilles tendon while working on the side with trainers.

Toilolo was seen being carted off the field during Wednesday evening's practice after the injury occurred. A Giants team spokesperson confirmed the bad news for the five-year veteran.

Toilolo, 6'8" and 268 pounds, was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Giants in 2020. Last season, he appeared in all 16 games with two starts, catching five out of six pass targets for 46 yards and serving primarily as a blocking tight end and special teams contributor.

This past off-season, Toilolo agreed to a pay cut in which his $2.95 million base salary was shaved down to $1.35 million. He was also due $400,000 in guaranteed money.

The Giants are currently without Kyle Rudolph, who is on the PUP list as he recovers from off-season foot surgery. Last week, they also released Kelvin Benjamin, who was trying to convert from receiver to tight end. As such, the Giants will almost certainly be on the watch for another tight end to add depth to a unit that right now boasts Evan Engram and Kaden Smith as its two most experienced and healthiest members.

