December 7, 2021
New York Giants Sink in Weekly MMQB Power Rankings Poll

The Giants 2021 season has spiraled out of control and the team's placement in MMQB's power ranking poll reflects just how far the once mighty Giants have fallen.
Author:

Giants head coach Joe Jude might have seen some bright spots in his team’s latest flop, a 20-9 loss to Miami, but the folks at MMQB, who for weeks have tried to give the Giants the benefit of the doubt, see right through Judge’s pep talk attempt.

The Giants, who last week fell from No. 24 to No. 27 after beating the Eagles, fell even further this week, dropping to No. 29 in this week’s MMQB power rankings, the pollsters having no sympathy for a Giants team that is banged up beyond belief (nor should they, for what it’s worth). In perhaps its most direct statement summarizing what’s wrong with the 2021 Giants, Greg Bishop writes:

Pity the professional football fan in New York in 2021. Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has worked some of his typical magic in this downtrodden season. But for an offense with this much money and draft capital put into players like quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and Kenny Golladay, who injured some ribs this week, among many others, there’s simply no good explanation for how truly bad the offense is.

Yes, the Giants have had injuries—they’re the third-most injured team according to ManGamesLost.com—and yes, their offense has been like a revolving door of who’s in and who’s out.

If the coaches are going to tell us guys are expected to deliver if they're active for a game, then what does that say about the team's preparation when there is a drop-off?

And what about the in-game decisions regarding when to be aggressive, when to use timeouts, what plays are called, when to roll the coverage up, and so forth?

That’s on the coaching. And if Giants team ownership isn’t seething after spending millions of dollars in free agency to build the team into a playoff contender only to see four wins and a lot of ugly-looking football with five games left in the 2021 season, then something is wrong.

