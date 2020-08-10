GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Giants to add three players

The Giants hosted undrafted free agents offensive tackle Dennis Jackson and wide receiver Cody White Saturday with the intent of signing them once they complete the COVID-19 entry testing procedure.

Jackson and White join veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell for Giants roster spots.

WASHINGTON | Reuben Foster activated off PUP list

Washington football team linebacker Reuben Foster was activated off the team's physically unable to perform list Sunday. Foster tore the lateral collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the first day of organized team activity work in May 2019.

He can now practice with the team in normal settings and slowly ramp up for his first game action with the organization since they claimed him on waivers in highly controversial fashion in late November 2018.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles activate Nathan Gerry from COVID-19 list

The Eagles activated linebacker Nathan Gerry from the Reserve/ COVID-19 list on Sunday morning, bringing the team's roster to 78 players after the team released defensive tackle Bruce Hector and cornerback Prince Smith on Friday.

Offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata remain on the team's Reserve/COVID-19.

DALLAS | Adrian Peterson wants to surpass Emmitt Smith

Washington running back Adrian Peterson told NFL Network that his goal is to surpass former Cowboys running back and NFL all-tike rushing yards leader Emmitt Smith in rushing yards.

Peterson is currently 39 years old with 14,216 career rushing yards while Smith’s record sits at 18,355 yards. Peterson said he plans on playing three or four more years, depending on how his body feels. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEE IT: Giants Return to the Field in Helmets

The helmets go on as the Giants continue through the first phase of on-field workouts this week.

Patricia Traina

Is Jabrill Peppers a Legitimate Option at Cornerback?

Peppers' trainer recently told Giants Country that he thought the safety "could be a top corner in the league" if the Giants wanted to play him there. Coach Gene Clemons took a look at Peppers' film and weighs in with his thoughts as to whether Peppers would be a fit at cornerback.

Gene Clemons

Perspectives: The Unusual Summer, Looking for Clues and the No-Names

It's been almost two weeks since the entire Giants team reported for training camp on July 28. While we haven't learned much in terms of the Xs and Os, here are a few thoughts about how camp has unfolded thus far.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Add Three to the Roster for Depth

The Giants are bringing in a new receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle to fill the roster holes created with the opt-outs of Nte Solder, Da'Mari Scott and Sam Beal.

Patricia Traina

Giants Making the Right Choices to Keep COVID-19 Outbreaks at Bay

The COVID-19 virus has shown it doesn't discriminate. But with the NFL having had months to learn from other sports leagues, thus far, the response of players, coaches, and support staff has been encouraging when it comes to keeping the virus at bay.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 9, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the inconsistent decisions by the Washington Football Team in how they've handled players facing criminal allegations.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants to Sign CB Ross Cockrell | Report

The one-time Giant offers versatility on both the perimeter and in the slot.

Patricia Traina

Cam Brown Can Play Multiple Roles for Giants Defense, Says College Coach

New York Giants sixth-round rookie linebacker Cam Brown was the ultimate utility linebacker for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry who tells Giants Country that the newest Giants linebacker might be able to help the defense in a variety of different roles.

Jackson Thompson

Quality or Quantity? Giants Loaded With Pass Rushers But Can They Get the Job Done?

If the Giants are to work their way out of their rut, they'll have to.

Patricia Traina

Why Leonard Williams Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Can New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams prove to be worth a long-term contract extension in 2020?

Jackson Thompson