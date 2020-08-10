NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 10, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants to add three players

The Giants hosted undrafted free agents offensive tackle Dennis Jackson and wide receiver Cody White Saturday with the intent of signing them once they complete the COVID-19 entry testing procedure.

Jackson and White join veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell for Giants roster spots.

WASHINGTON | Reuben Foster activated off PUP list

Washington football team linebacker Reuben Foster was activated off the team's physically unable to perform list Sunday. Foster tore the lateral collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the first day of organized team activity work in May 2019.

He can now practice with the team in normal settings and slowly ramp up for his first game action with the organization since they claimed him on waivers in highly controversial fashion in late November 2018.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles activate Nathan Gerry from COVID-19 list

The Eagles activated linebacker Nathan Gerry from the Reserve/ COVID-19 list on Sunday morning, bringing the team's roster to 78 players after the team released defensive tackle Bruce Hector and cornerback Prince Smith on Friday.

Offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata remain on the team's Reserve/COVID-19.

DALLAS | Adrian Peterson wants to surpass Emmitt Smith

Washington running back Adrian Peterson told NFL Network that his goal is to surpass former Cowboys running back and NFL all-tike rushing yards leader Emmitt Smith in rushing yards.

Peterson is currently 39 years old with 14,216 career rushing yards while Smith’s record sits at 18,355 yards. Peterson said he plans on playing three or four more years, depending on how his body feels.