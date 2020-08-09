GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

Giants to Add Three to the Roster for Depth

Patricia Traina

Compared to some of the other teams, the Giants didn't get hit as hard with the number of players choosing to opt-out.

Those that did--offensive tackle Nate Solder, receiver Da'Mari Scott and cornerback Sam Beal--will have their positions replaced on the roster by the three players--cornerback Ross Cockrell, offensive tackle Dennis Jackson, and receiver Cody White--who were listed as having been in Saturday for a visit on the league's official transaction report.

Giants Country can confirm all three players have begun the COVID-19 testing procedure. They must produce two negative tests before being allowed to enter the team's training camp's quasi-bubble at MetLife Stadium, where the majority of the team activities are taking place during the day. If all three generate a negative test, the players will be signed by the team.

Jackson, 6'7, 308 pounds, played his college ball at Holy Cross, where, in his junior and senior seasons he started 23 games at right tackle.

Jackson was named to Phil Steele’s All-Patriot League second team and was part of an offensive line that allowed Holy Cross to average 345.8 yards of total offense, 135.9 rushing yards, and 22.8 points per game on the year.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cardinals in April 2020 but was part of the Cardinals' roster cutdown on July 26 from 90 to 80 men.

White, 6'3, 215 pounds, played his college ball at Michigan State. The three-year letter winner played in 35 career games with 26 starts and finished his career ranked seventh in MSU history with 143 receptions, 12th with 1,967 receiving yards, and tied for 16th with 12 TD catches.

White, who also logged five career 100-yard receiving games, declared for the NFL draft after his junior season but went undrafted.

In high school (Walled Lake Western, Walled Lake, MI), White played wide receiver, quarterback, running back, safety, cornerback, punter, placekicker, and return specialist. He was named the winner of the Michigan Mr. Football Award for his effort.

He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on May 1, 2020. The Chiefs waived White with a non-football injury designation on July 26 as part of their effort to reduce their roster from 90 to 80 men.

Cockrell is the only one of the three with prior NFL experience. Although the Giants drafted Julian Love and Corey Ballentine last year and Darnay Holmes and Chris Williamson this year, they likely learned after the 2019 season after watching the young guys struggle to have a veteran backup plan in place.

As such, they signed James Bradberry in the off-season to be one of their starters. And Cockrell, who can play on both the perimeter and in the slot, projects to be a potential starter opposite his one-time teammate at Carolina, which would allow the Giants coaches to work in the youngsters on spot duty to get them acclimated to the speed of the pro game.

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Making the Right Choices to Keep COVID-19 Outbreaks at Bay

The COVID-19 virus has shown it doesn't discriminate. But with the NFL having had months to learn from other sports leagues, thus far, the response of players, coaches, and support staff has been encouraging when it comes to keeping the virus at bay.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 9, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the inconsistent decisions by the Washington Football Team in how they've handled players facing criminal allegations.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants to Sign CB Ross Cockrell | Report

The one-time Giant offers versatility on both the perimeter and in the slot.

Patricia Traina

Cam Brown Can Play Multiple Roles for Giants Defense, Says College Coach

New York Giants sixth-round rookie linebacker Cam Brown was the ultimate utility linebacker for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry who tells Giants Country that the newest Giants linebacker might be able to help the defense in a variety of different roles.

Jackson Thompson

Quality or Quantity? Giants Loaded With Pass Rushers But Can They Get the Job Done?

If the Giants are to work their way out of their rut, they'll have to.

Patricia Traina

Why Leonard Williams Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Can New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams prove to be worth a long-term contract extension in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker being formally charged with robbery by the Broward County prosecutor.

Jackson Thompson

DeAndre Baker Formally Charged with Robbery with a Firearm

Baker's legal battle appears to take a turn for the worse.

Pat Ragazzo

by

Bluesscout

Why Joe Judge is Teaching the Giants About the Franchise's Past

To make history, it’s essential to understand it. And that is yet another facet of how Giants head coach Joe Judge has been preparing the Giants' roster ahead of the 2020 season.

Patricia Traina

Zak DeOssie Announces His Retirement

The long-time long snapper is moving on to the next chapter in his life.

Patricia Traina