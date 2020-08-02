GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Giants extend Nick Gates' contract

The Giants signed offensive tackle Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The contract has a base value of $6.825 million, which can max out at $10.325 million if he hits incentives.

Gates was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018 and started two games for the Giants in 2019 at right tackle and one game at right guard.

Gates has been mentioned by both head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman as being a potential candidate for the center position. He could also be more in the mix that first thought at offensive tackle given the hole left by veteran Nate Solder's decision to opt-out.

WASHINGTON | Washington Football Team ranked 14th by Forbes

The Washington Football Team was tied with baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers as Forbes' 14th most valuable team in the world, ranking seventh among the NFL teams represented on the list. The Washington Football team's value is estimated to be $3.4 billion.

DALLAS | Cowboys Cut Kicker Kai Forbath

The Cowboys released 32-year-old kicker Kai Forbath on Saturday, leaving Greg Zuerlein as the top kicking candidate for the 2020 season.

Zuerlein has a connection with new Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who coached him when both were with the Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.

In eight seasons, Zuerlein converted 201 out of 245 field-goal attempts (82%) and 264 out of 270 PATs (97.8%).

PHILADELPHIA | Jeff Stoutland believes Jason Peters will thrive at Guard

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland thinks that the organization’s decision to bring back veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters was the correct one.

He is also optimistic that Peters, a long-time offensive tackle, will make the transition to right guard as he looks to resume his presence as a leader on the offensive line.

The Eagles decided to bring Peters back in mid-July, even though, Stoutland said third-year man Matt Pryor, who had been tabbed to take over at right guard in 2020, was coming off a solid offseason. Pryor will likely serve as a swingman who will backup at both sides.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Awarded Receiver Tony Brown off Waivers

The Giants had an opening at receiver after placing David Sills V on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Patricia Traina

Giants Extend Nick Gates' Contract

Giants offensive tackle Nick Gates is getting a new contract and a raise ahead of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Stresses Versatility As a Core Principle For Giants

The Giants have one of the NFL's youngest rosters in 2020 and that youth will give first-year head coach the flexibility to be experimental with his younger players that may not have a clearly-defined role yet.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Encouraged By Developing Relationships on Team

With the players and coaches finally getting together under one roof, Giants head coach Joe Judge said he's encouraged by how the working relationships between the players and coaches are developing.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run - Aug. 1

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants head coach Joe Judge revealing how he's prepared the Giants to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Thompson

Welcome to Big Blue+

Introducing our newest membership community, Big Blue+, where you'll find select exclusive content and a warm, friendly place to talk Giants football.

Patricia Traina

Giants in No Rush to Spend on Veteran Free Agents for O-Line, Cornerback

Giants head coach Joe Judge sees the team's current landscape as an opportunity for the youth on the roster to prove themselves this summer.

Patricia Traina

Mailbag: The Nate Solder Edition

Have a Giants-related question? You've come to the right place. Here's a look inside the latest Giants Country reader mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Reveals Plans for Readying the Team Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

The unprecedented NFL training camp structure brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has Giants head coach Joe Judge remembering his college days.

Patricia Traina

Mike Addvensky's 53-man Roster Prediction

Giants Country writer Mike Addvensky takes his turn in putting together a preliminary 53-man roster prediction.

Mike Addvensky