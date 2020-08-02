NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 2, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants extend Nick Gates' contract

The Giants signed offensive tackle Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The contract has a base value of $6.825 million, which can max out at $10.325 million if he hits incentives.

Gates was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018 and started two games for the Giants in 2019 at right tackle and one game at right guard.

Gates has been mentioned by both head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman as being a potential candidate for the center position. He could also be more in the mix that first thought at offensive tackle given the hole left by veteran Nate Solder's decision to opt-out.

WASHINGTON | Washington Football Team ranked 14th by Forbes

The Washington Football Team was tied with baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers as Forbes' 14th most valuable team in the world, ranking seventh among the NFL teams represented on the list. The Washington Football team's value is estimated to be $3.4 billion.

DALLAS | Cowboys Cut Kicker Kai Forbath

The Cowboys released 32-year-old kicker Kai Forbath on Saturday, leaving Greg Zuerlein as the top kicking candidate for the 2020 season.

Zuerlein has a connection with new Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who coached him when both were with the Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.

In eight seasons, Zuerlein converted 201 out of 245 field-goal attempts (82%) and 264 out of 270 PATs (97.8%).

PHILADELPHIA | Jeff Stoutland believes Jason Peters will thrive at Guard

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland thinks that the organization’s decision to bring back veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters was the correct one.

He is also optimistic that Peters, a long-time offensive tackle, will make the transition to right guard as he looks to resume his presence as a leader on the offensive line.

The Eagles decided to bring Peters back in mid-July, even though, Stoutland said third-year man Matt Pryor, who had been tabbed to take over at right guard in 2020, was coming off a solid offseason. Pryor will likely serve as a swingman who will backup at both sides.