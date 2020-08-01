GiantsCountry
Giants Extend Nick Gates' Contract

Jackson Thompson

The Giants have signed 24-year-old offensive lineman Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. The NFL Network first reported the news of the extension, and the Giants have since confirmed it.

Gates' new pact reportedly has a base value of $6.825 million with a max of up to $10.325 million if he hits incentives.

The 6-6, 318-pound Gates was previously set to make just $675,000 in 2020.

Gates was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018 but missed his entire rookie season with an ankle injury.

In 2019, he mostly contributed to special teams. He did make three starts on the offensive line, including two at right tackle in Weeks 10 and 17 against the Jets and Eagles, and one at right guard in Week 14 against the Dolphins.

This off-season, Gates' name has come up several times in discussions with general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge, both of whom have said Gates is in the mix at center.

"We have faith in Nick Gates," Gettleman said back in April. "He missed his rookie year on I.R., but last year he made a lot of progress."

With veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder opting-out of the 2020 season, Gates could also be considered offensive tackle. His best position, at least based on past play, has been at guard, but Gates brings a high football IQ and is fundamentally sound with his technique and his execution of his assignments to where he can be trusted to play anywhere.

Judge reiterated to reporters Friday that the plan is to have all the young players cross-train at different positions to increase the team's versatility. 

