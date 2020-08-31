SI.com
GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Reagor suffers shoulder injury

Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team's first-round pick in this year's draft, suffered a shoulder injury during a situational scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Eagles believe that the injury isn't significant.

If Reagor is forced to miss time in the regular season, it could open up playing time for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has flashed in training camp.

WASHINGTON | Jonathan Allen suffers leg injury

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen walked off the field during Sunday morning's practice with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Allen wanted to go back on the field; however, he was held out for the rest of practice for precautionary reasons.

Allen is a critical piece for Washington's defense this year, as the team has appeared to dodge a significant bullet.

NEW YORK | Blake Martinez and Darnay Holmes return to practice

Giants linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Darnay Holmes were a full go for the team's practice on Sunday, silencing any injury concern for the two players.

Martinez was held out of the team's scrimmage on Friday evening, while Holmes left the scrimmage early with a lower-body injury.

The Giants already took two major hits in their linebacker corps and secondary last week with David Mayo and Xavier McKinney, both suffering injuries. They couldn't afford to also lose Martinez or Holmes before the start of the season.

DALLAS | Are Cowboys and Vikings engaged in an arms race?

The Minnesota Vikings acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, two weeks after the Cowboys signed former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen.

The Vikings and Cowboys are both teams with very high expectations for 2020. It's not impossible that the Ngakoue trade was in response to Dallas' signing of Griffen to try and reinforce Minnesota's defensive potential. 

