NFC East Morning Run | July 11, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Malcom Jenkins calls DeSean Jackson post 'a distraction'

Former Eagles safety and current New Orlean Saint Malcom Jenkins weighed in on the controversy surrounding wide receiver Desean Jackson's anti-semitic Instagram post. Jenkins said that Jackson's post was wrong and insensitive, but believes the controversy is distracting from the current Black Live Matter movement. 

NEW YORK | Phil Murphy hopeful fans can attend Giants games

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday with host Charlie Weis and Bill Lekas and said that he is hopeful that Giants and Jets fans will be able to attend games at Metlife Stadium this year as the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten.

WASHINGTON | FedEx will not sponsor stadium without name change

Washington stadium sponsor FedEx will reportedly withdraw its signal from Washington's NFL Stadium at the end of the 2020 season if the organization does not change its team name, per the Washington Post's Liz Clarke.

DALLAS | Cowboys have options with Dak Prescott's contract

The Cowboys have until July 15 to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension, however, they do have the option to let Prescott play under the tag and possibly just apply it again next offseason if they don't come to an agreement. 

Nate Solder Hints at Displeasure with NFL's Plan to Start 2020 Season

The Giants player rep says there won't be football if the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players safe.

Patricia Traina

by

Fidgef

Julian Love: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato has a complete breakdown of second-year Giants safety Julian Love's film.

Nick Falato

DeAndre Baker Linked to Alleged Cover-up in Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault Chargers, Report Claims

An explosive new report alleges that Gants cornerback DeAndre Baker was involved in a cover-up related to charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident on May 13 in Miramar, Florida.

Patricia Traina

Who Will Emerge As Daniel Jones’ No. 1 Receiver?

Darius Slayton had an impressive rookie season last year with tight end Evan Engram sidelined. Can Slayton continue to build on that rookie season and hold Engram and the rest of the Giants receiving targets at bay to emerge as the team's top receiving target in 2020?

Mike Addvensky

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Reader Mailbag: The "What If?" Edition

As we wait to see if NFL training camps will indeed start on schedule, the bulk of the questions are naturally tied into the "what ifs" surrounding the season.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Hopeful That Fans Will Be Able to Attend Giants, Jets Games This Fall

The governor expresses some optimism that smaller crowds could be admitted to NFL venues in New Jersey this fall.

Patricia Traina

Saquon Barkley Considered Top NFL Running Back Per ESPN Poll

An NFL broadcasting partner is currently ranking the top players at each position, and when it came to ranking the running backs, Saquon Barkley was the voters' top choice.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington owner Dan Snyder minimal contributions through his Original Americans Foundation.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Week 15 Opponent Breakdown | Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. will get his first look at his former team when the Browns come to Metlife Stadium in Week 15.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Which Giant Will Take the Biggest Leap on Defense?

Leonard Williams needs to finish sacks, but is that attainable in 2020?

Nick Falato