NFC East Morning Run | July 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Malcom Jenkins calls DeSean Jackson post 'a distraction'

Former Eagles safety and current New Orlean Saint Malcom Jenkins weighed in on the controversy surrounding wide receiver Desean Jackson's anti-semitic Instagram post. Jenkins said that Jackson's post was wrong and insensitive, but believes the controversy is distracting from the current Black Live Matter movement.

NEW YORK | Phil Murphy hopeful fans can attend Giants games

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday with host Charlie Weis and Bill Lekas and said that he is hopeful that Giants and Jets fans will be able to attend games at Metlife Stadium this year as the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten.

WASHINGTON | FedEx will not sponsor stadium without name change

Washington stadium sponsor FedEx will reportedly withdraw its signal from Washington's NFL Stadium at the end of the 2020 season if the organization does not change its team name, per the Washington Post's Liz Clarke.

DALLAS | Cowboys have options with Dak Prescott's contract

The Cowboys have until July 15 to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension, however, they do have the option to let Prescott play under the tag and possibly just apply it again next offseason if they don't come to an agreement.