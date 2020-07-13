GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboys and Dak Prescott reportedly not close on contract

According to a report from The Athletic's Calvin Watkins, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are "not close" to arriving at a long-term contract agreement. 

Prescott, who signed the one-year exclusive rights franchise tag for 2020, and the Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If the two sides don't agree by then, he will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

WASHINGTON | New team name to possibly be announced Monday

According to Yahoo! Sports ' Charles Robinson, Washington's NFL franchise could have a new team name announced as soon as today. 

If the new team name isn't announced by Monday, it's thought that the name will be announced this week. 

Team majority owner Daniel Snyder has received pushback from corporate sponsors and business partners, icluding FedEx and Nike to drop the team's longtime nickname, which represents a slur against Native Americans.

NEW YORK | Where Giants could use more depth in 2020

For various reasons, the Giants roster still has some depth issues at the center, cornerback and kicker positions. 

While the Giants are hoping that some of their young talent steps up to quell such concerns, in some cases, they might have to turn to the available free agents to fill some of the holes.

PHILADELPHIA | NFC East all-rookie first-team picks on offense

Eagles Maven Ed Kracz reveals his lineup for the NFC East all-rookie first-team offense in 2020. 

How many Eagles, Giants, and Cowboys players made the list? Check out his picks at Eagle Maven. 

NFC East Morning Run | July 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the latest in Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker's ongoing legal battle.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Can Special Teams Make a Difference for Giants in 2020?

The Giants troublesome 2019 team was at least able to rely on efficient special teams play, but in 2020, can the special teams contribute directly to at least a win or two?

Jackson Thompson

Revealing the Positions Where the Giants Could Use More Depth

With training camp less than three weeks away, the Giants roster could probably use a little more infusion of depth at certain positions. Here's our look at those positions and which available free agents we would consider.

Patricia Traina

Countdown to Camp: Who Will Be the Giants' Return Specialist?

The Giants special teams unit was pretty good last year in most major categories. But for the kickoff return unit, they're looking to rise from 10th place in the league rankings to a top-5 position, and this one young player could be the guy who helps them accomplish that.

Gene Clemons

DeAndre Baker Not Involved in Attempted Cover-up, Lawyer Claims

Baker's attorneys dispute the explosive report by the Daily News suggesting that Baker may have been part of a cover-up to pay off witnesses in the case.

Patricia Traina

Nate Solder Hints at Displeasure with NFL's Plan to Start 2020 Season

The Giants player rep says there won't be football if the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players safe.

Patricia Traina

Julian Love: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Nick Falato has a complete breakdown of second-year Giants safety Julian Love's film.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | July 11, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with former Eagles safety Malcom Jenkins speaking out on DeSean Jackson's controversial Instagram post.

Jackson Thompson

DeAndre Baker Linked to Alleged Cover-up in Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault Charges, Report Claims

An explosive new report alleges that Gants cornerback DeAndre Baker was involved in a cover-up related to charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident on May 13 in Miramar, Florida.

Patricia Traina

Who Will Emerge As Daniel Jones’ No. 1 Receiver?

Darius Slayton had an impressive rookie season last year with tight end Evan Engram sidelined. Can Slayton continue to build on that rookie season and hold Engram and the rest of the Giants receiving targets at bay to emerge as the team's top receiving target in 2020?

Mike Addvensky

