DALLAS | Cowboys and Dak Prescott reportedly not close on contract

According to a report from The Athletic's Calvin Watkins, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are "not close" to arriving at a long-term contract agreement.

Prescott, who signed the one-year exclusive rights franchise tag for 2020, and the Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If the two sides don't agree by then, he will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

WASHINGTON | New team name to possibly be announced Monday

According to Yahoo! Sports ' Charles Robinson, Washington's NFL franchise could have a new team name announced as soon as today.

If the new team name isn't announced by Monday, it's thought that the name will be announced this week.

Team majority owner Daniel Snyder has received pushback from corporate sponsors and business partners, icluding FedEx and Nike to drop the team's longtime nickname, which represents a slur against Native Americans.

NEW YORK | Where Giants could use more depth in 2020

For various reasons, the Giants roster still has some depth issues at the center, cornerback and kicker positions.

While the Giants are hoping that some of their young talent steps up to quell such concerns, in some cases, they might have to turn to the available free agents to fill some of the holes.

PHILADELPHIA | NFC East all-rookie first-team picks on offense

Eagles Maven Ed Kracz reveals his lineup for the NFC East all-rookie first-team offense in 2020.

