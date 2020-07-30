GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Nate Solder opts out of 2020 season

Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder announced that he would opt-out of the 2020 season for his and his family's health and safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Solder is a testicular cancer survivor, and his son Hudson is currently undergoing cancer treatments of his own.

Solder's decision to opt-out fits under the "High-Risk Player Opt-Out" category. Under the terms of that category, Solder would be entitled to a $350,000 stipend, which is not offset by prior salary and does not count as a salary advancement.

PHILADELPHIA | Three Eagles land on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry, and reserve offensive lineman Jordan Mailata all were placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon. This means that all three have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has.

Johnson did confirm he tested positive for the virus via social media. 


WASHINGTON | Logan Thomas on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Washington tight end Logan Thomas was placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Thomas was undrafted as a quarterback out of Virginia Tech and signed with Washington this offseason.

DALLAS | If Dak Prescott leaves, do Cowboys have QB options?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, hoping to get a new long-term contract this year, instead will play on the one-year exclusive franchise tag. That means in 2021, he'll be looking for a new deal, whether it's with the Cowboys or somewhere else.

If Prescott and the Cowboys can't agree, is it feasible to imagine Dallas moving on from Prescott and looking to the draft for a replacement? Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields headline the 2021 quarterback class, and Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher explores the possibility of Prescott and the Cowboys going their separate ways. 

