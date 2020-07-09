GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | July 9, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Ezekiel Elliot donates $85,000 to feed Texas families

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is donating $85,000 to feed 400,000 North Texas families in need through the North Texas Foodbank in collaboration with CentreTX.

WASHINGTON | Name change less than two weeks away?

The Washington Post has reported that Washington's NFL team could have a new name sooner rather than later, with one source saying that it could be revealed within the next two weeks.

NEW YORK | Andrew Thomas training with Josh Swan in Atlanta

Giants rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has been training with Atlanta-area trainer Josh Swan, who played football for the same high school Thomas played for (Pace Academy). Swan spot to Giants Country recently to price some insight into the Giants' first-round pick's innovative training.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles sign Quez Watkins to rookie deal

The Eagles have signed their sixth-round draft selection wide receiver Quez Watkins to his four-year rookie contract. Watkins, a Southern Miss product, was the third wide receiver the Eagles took in this year's draft. 

