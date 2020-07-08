Eagles Sign WR Quez Watkins to Rookie Deal

The Eagles have signed receiver Quez Watkins to his four-year rookie contract.

Watkins, a speedy Southern Miss product, joins fellow sixth-round pick, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho of Auburn, as the first two of 10 members of the 2020 draft class to sign.

The 200th overall selection, Watkins has the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.35 seconds) prior to the draft, behind Alabama's Henry Ruggs who was taken 12th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watkins, 21, often showed off that speed in college as a two-time, first-team All-Conference USA selection for the Golden Eagles. Last season, Watkins snared 64 receptions for a conference-best 1,178 yards (18.5 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Overall, he finished his college career with 159 receptions for 2,404 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns over three seasons.

The Alabama native also offers significant experience as a returner.

Watkins was the third wide receiver selected by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft after first-round pick Jalen Reagor and fifth-round selection John Hightower. All three are speed threats and have been clocker near or under the 4.4 mark.

"The practices are going to be, I feel like, up-tempo, and you're going to see a lot of guys just flying around; a lot of 4.3 guys really flying around,” Watkins said. “A lot of speed, a lot of playmakers."

Along with Hightower, Watkins is expected to compete with trade pickup Marquise Goodwin as well as young receivers like Deontay Burnett, Rob Davis, and Marcus Green for a 53-man roster spot.

