NFC East Morning Run | June 28, 2020

DALLAS | Ezekiel Elliot faces lawsuit over alleged dog attack

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is facing legal action regarding alleged aggression by his three dogs. Elliott's Rottweiler and two bulldogs allegedly attacked a woman that came to clean his pool.

The alleged incident occurred when a woman went to Elliott’s residence on March 11 to clean his pool. She claimed she was "ambushed'' by his three dogs and sustained injuries to her arm and legs.'

NEW YORK | Is David Mayo the Giants' most underrated player?

SINow’s Conor Orr has named linebacker David Mayo the most underrated Giants player heading into 2020 in his list of every NFC team's most underrated player. Mayo earned Pro Football Focus' second-best run-stopping grade among inside linebackers in 2019.

But is he the best choice, or is there another logical pick for the Giants' most underrated player? Patricia Traina of Giants Country makes the case.

PHILADELPHIA | Will Eagles regret passing on J.K. Dobbins?

The Eagles opted not to use their second-round draft pick on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in this year's draft and instead took quarterback Jalen Hurts out of Oklahoma.

To some, that was a mistake, as Dobbins might have turned the Eagles running back core into a major team strength.

But with the draft over and done, the Eagles will have to operate with what they have and might have to consider finding a running back in 2021, writes Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

WASHINGTON | Can Derrius Guice achieve fantasy relevance in 2020?

Injury has kept Washington running back Derrius Guice from becoming a legitimate fantasy option in his first two NFL seasons. But if Guice can stay healthy, some believe he has the talent to make his way on to some fantasy football rosters in 2020.