CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Sued Over Alleged Dog Attack

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is known as a proud dog owner, but he's now facing legal action regarding his pets as the Dallas Cowboys star is being sued after a woman claims she was viciously attacked by his animals.

In a document obtained by TMZ, the women said she went to Elliott’s residence on March 11 to clean his pool, when she was "ambushed'' by his three dogs, a Rottweiler and two bulldogs. The woman says she sustained serious injury due to the "Rottweiler dragging her by her arm while two bulldogs bit her legs.''

The woman says she required surgery for her injuries as a result of the incident, which did result in a call to Frisco Police, with no charges filed over the incident. In the lawsuit, the woman states that she is still dealing with issues with her surgically repaired arm, and says she continues to constantly suffer from mental and physical pain over the attack.

The suit also alleges that Elliott's dogs on a previous occasion attacked another a pool cleaner, claiming that in December of 2019, the Rottweiler bit another person who worked for her cleaning company.

The woman's lawsuit is asking for over $200,000 but less than $1 million. Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ.com, “Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

Elliott teammate Dak Prescott is involved in a similar case regarding his dogs and a woman claiming she was attacked by them.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Legend Cliff Harris Offers Upbeat Take On Hall of Fame Delay: 'I'm Still In; It Still Happened!'

Dallas Cowboys Legend Cliff Harris Offers An Upbeat Take To CowboysSI.com Despite the 2020 Hall of Fame Delay: 'I'm Still In; It Still Happened!'

Mike Fisher

The Problem With 'Cowboys Perfect Pair' At Receiver

The Problem With Reporting That The Dallas 'Cowboys Have A Perfect Pair' At Receiver? Somebody Is Getting Left Out

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Clowney Wishes For Cowboys? He'll Need To 'Wish' Cheaper

An NFL Rumor Has Jadeveon Clowney With The Dallas Cowboys Atop His Wish List. The View From The Star? He'll Need To 'Wish' Cheaper

Mike Fisher

A Jamal Adams for La'el Collins Trade? An NFL Source Offers Truth On The Latest Dallas Cowboys Rumor

A Jamal Adams for La'el Collins Trade? An NFL Source Offers Truth On The Latest Dallas Cowboys Rumor

Mike Fisher

Where Does Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb '88' Rank In NFL Jersey Sales?

Where Does Dallas Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb '88' Rank In NFL Jersey Sales?

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Zeke as a Modern-Day Magic; Dak With All-Time Numbers

Whitt's End: Our Weekly Dallas Cowboys and DFW Sports Notebook Featuring Ezekiel Elliott as a Modern-Day Magic Johnson And Dak Prescott Boasting All-Time Numbers

Richie Whitt

Blitzcast: Who Loves The Cowboys More? Dak Or Jamal?

Blitzcast: Who Loves The Dallas Cowboys More? Dak Prescott Or Jamal Adams?

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Jamal Adams Trade Would be 'Tipping Point' For Cowboys, Niners & More

As San Francisco's Pursuit of Unhappy Jets Star Jamal Adams "Picks Up Steam,'' The Jets Star Is Positioned as a 'Tipping Point' For The Dallas Cowboys and other NFC Contenders

Mike Fisher

NFL Cancels Cowboys Vs. Steelers Hall of Fame Game in Canton

NFL Cancels Dallas Cowboys Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Voices COVID-19 Concerns In NFL

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Details COVID-19 Concerns - For Himself And For The Entire NFL

Mike Fisher