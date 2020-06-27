Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Sued Over Alleged Dog Attack

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is known as a proud dog owner, but he's now facing legal action regarding his pets as the Dallas Cowboys star is being sued after a woman claims she was viciously attacked by his animals.

In a document obtained by TMZ, the women said she went to Elliott’s residence on March 11 to clean his pool, when she was "ambushed'' by his three dogs, a Rottweiler and two bulldogs. The woman says she sustained serious injury due to the "Rottweiler dragging her by her arm while two bulldogs bit her legs.''

The woman says she required surgery for her injuries as a result of the incident, which did result in a call to Frisco Police, with no charges filed over the incident. In the lawsuit, the woman states that she is still dealing with issues with her surgically repaired arm, and says she continues to constantly suffer from mental and physical pain over the attack.

The suit also alleges that Elliott's dogs on a previous occasion attacked another a pool cleaner, claiming that in December of 2019, the Rottweiler bit another person who worked for her cleaning company.

The woman's lawsuit is asking for over $200,000 but less than $1 million. Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ.com, “Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

Elliott teammate Dak Prescott is involved in a similar case regarding his dogs and a woman claiming she was attacked by them.