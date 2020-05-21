GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | May 21, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Aldon Smith cleared to return in 2020

Defensive end Aldon Smith, whom the Cowboys signed this offseason, was reinstated by the NFL to play in 2020 on Wednesday.

Smith has not played since 2015 due to several suspensions relating to the NFL's substance-abuse policy and the Personal Conduct Policy.

Smith, a former first-round pick in 2014 out of Missouri by the San Francisco 49ers, tallied 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons, the most by any player in their first two seasons in league history.

The Cowboys signed smith to a one-year $4 million deal with the Cowboys in early April and is now eligible to participate in team offseason activities.

WASHINGTON | Antonio Gandy-Golden cleared of COVID-19

Rookie-wide Receiver: Antonio Gandy-Golden contracted COVID-19 in early April but announced through his agent on Wednesday that he has made a full recovery from the virus.

"During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24. My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared on April 7. I feel 100% now and can't wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!

Washington selected Gandy-Golden 142nd overall in the fourth round of this year's draft.

NEW YORK | Giants Likely to Retain Solder This Year

Veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder has the highest salary cap hit of any player on the Giants roster in 2020 at $19.5 million.

Despite a poor season in pass protection in 2019, allowing 56 total pressures, the most in the NFL per Pro Football Focus, don't expect the Giants to part ways with Solder this year.

Solder has started all 32 games for the Giants since being signed in 2018. Last season was particularly challenging for him in that he not only is believed to have dealt with an ailing ankle, his young son was also undergoing his third round of chemo.

With the Giants' selection of offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 overall in this year's draft, Solder could see a move to right tackle this year.

PHILADELPHIA | Miles Sanders enjoying Eagles' virtual offseason program

Running back Miles Sanders is coming off a record-breaking rookie year for the Eagles.

As he prepares for his second NFL season amid unprecedented circumstances amid the COVID-19 quarantine, Sanders and his teammates have been forced to connect and prepare through virtual meetings, a process Sanders has found enjoyable.

“Just connecting with my teammates, talking to them as much as I can, especially (quarterback) Carson (Wentz), getting to know him more and bringing us all together,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s fun when we have team meetings and position meetings. It’s cool. I like it.”

