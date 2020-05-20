Miles Sanders Enjoying Eagles Virtual Program

Miles Sanders didn’t enter the NFL thinking he would set two Eagles rookie records and lead all NFL rookies in a pair of categories.

As far as the Eagles running back was concerned, his goal was simple.

“I had a lot of goals but don’t find many of those important,” said Sanders when he went on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Tuesday night.

“My main goal would probably be different than other rookies. (I was) just trying to play a full season, play all 16 games and come out healthy. That’s how you can tell if you’re ready for the NFL transition from 12 games in college to 16, and more hopefully, but that was my main goal.”

Sanders is preparing for his second season by working out in Philly, with, among others, former Penn State teammate and last year’s fourth-round Eagles pick, defensive end Shareef Miller.

They have found a place to work out that has limited access, but enough to stay in shape.

Sanders is also participating in the virtual program the Eagles have designed, something the running back said he is enjoying.

“Just connecting with my teammates, talking to them as much as I can, especially (quarterback) Carson (Wentz), getting to know him more and bringing us all together,” he said on SirusXM NFL. “It’s fun when we have team meetings and position meetings. It’s cool. I like it.”

Sanders broke rookie records in rushing yards (818) that had been held by LeSean McCoy in 2009 and scrimmage yards (1,327) that was set in 2008 by DeSean Jackson.

He was tops in the NFL rookie class of 2019 in all-purpose yards (1,641), ahead of Mecole Hardman and Josh Jacobs, and scrimmage yards (1,327), which was more than Jacobs.

Sanders also had 50 catches for 509 yards, numbers he credits Darren Sproles for helping him achieve. Sproles could not finish the season healthy and retired.

“Big impact,” Sanders said about Sproles on SiriusXM NFL. “I don’t get 500 receiving yards for nothing. I had that influence of him. He does his best being a dynamic running back and did it for 15 years. Not a lot of running backs can say that.”

Sanders also gives plenty of credit to his position coach, former NFL running back Duce Staley, who spent the first nine of his 10 seasons with the Eagles.

“Lucky to have a guy like Duce as my running backs coach,” said Sanders on SiriusXM. “He’s been in the league 10 years and was a running back for the same team I’m playing for right now. It’s a bonus for me.

“He knows how it goes in this city and he knows also what it takes to be an NFL running back. He’s given me all the tools and I’m listening and feeding off that.”

The ceiling for Sanders is still high, considering his role was limited at the start of the season. He became a bigger part of the offense as the season went on, because he was able to grow more comfortable with his role and that role grew as injuries at the running back position piled up.

Sanders ended up making 11 starts.

“I believe that’s why they drafted me in the first place,” Sanders told Marvez and Brandt. “It was really just a switch, honestly, that just turned. All of a sudden, I was a starting running back and I didn’t start at the beginning of the season, so I just looked at the opportunity and attacked it.”