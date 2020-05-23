NFC East Morning Run | May 23, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Phil Jackson makes guest appearance at Eagles team meeting



Former NBA coach Phil Jackson, who won 11 championships as head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, met with Eagles players over Microsoft Teams on Thursday as a guest speaker invited by head coach Doug Pederson.

Jackon was a central figure in the Bulls dynasty that won six championships in the decade of the 1990s, a subject that has emerged as the hottest in sports at the moment courtesy of ESPN's latest hit docuseries "The Last Dance."

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham announced Jackson's visit over Instagram and then later spoke with reporters virtually.

"Everybody's got to know their role and enjoy your role,” Graham said when asked about Jackson’s messaging, “because if we're a team, everybody has a place and everybody has a job, so whatever that job is issued to you, that's what you have to accept until things change."

DALLAS | Jets haven't spoken with Cowboys about Jamal Adams trade

The New York Jets' front office has spoken with safety Jamal Adams about potentially trading him, but there has been no dialogue with the Cowboys yet.

The Jets have not given Adams the contract extension he is seeking as the All-Pro safety has allegedly become frustrated with the organization's unwillingness to sign him to a lucrative long-term deal.

Adams is a Lewisville, Texas native, and has been adamant about his hometown love for the Cowboys in the past.

The Jets are reportedly seeking at least a first-round and third-round draft pick in a trade for Adams. While the Cowboys admire Adams' talent, there has been no "serious'' contact on the subject between the two teams, according to Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

NEW YORK | How the Giants should use Saquon Barkley in 2020

The Giants have deployed running back Saquon Barkley on 79.2% of their offensive snaps since drafting Barkley in 2018. This number would have been higher if Barkley hadn't suffered a high ankle sprain last season, that he recently admitted wasn't fully healed when he returned.

The new coaching staff should consider reducing Barkley's workload, writes Giants Maven Patricia Traina, as it would help to ensure a long, healthy career for Barkley in New York.

Reducing Barkley's workload might also prove to be a smart offense for the Giants' offensive balance and something they could learn from with their past mistakes of overusing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who constantly drew the attention of opposing defenses, which ultimately reduced his overall production.

WASHINGTON | No Redskins players on Pete Priscoll's top 100 list

CBS Senior Sports Writer Pete Prisco released his annual Top 100 NFL Players list for 2020 on Friday and did not include a single Redskins player.

The rest of the NFC East had 13 players featured on this list, with Ezekiel Elliott being the highest-rated player at 17. The Cowboys roster led the list overall with seven total players on the list.

Meanwhile the Eagles came in second with five players and the Giants only had one player with running back Saquon Barkley.

The Redskins did however have one honorable mention with offensive guard Brandon Scherff coming in at number 104.