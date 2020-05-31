GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run May 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboys players speak out on George Floyd's murder

NFL players continue to weigh in on the George Floyd murder and its aftermath across social media, with Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis using their respective platforms to share their thoughts.

Mike Fisher of Cowboys Maven has the full story.

NEW YORK | What can Giants expect from Ryan Connelly in 2020?

Linebacker Ryan Connelly's rookie season ended in Week 4 with an ACL tear last season. Connelly is set to return to the Giants in 2020 for his second season and will look to build off a strong albeit limited rookie campaign.

Connelly racked up 20 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack in just four games played last year with three starts. Connelly also made a series of key plays on defense that helped deliver the Giants their two wins early in the season.

Jackson Thompson of Giants Maven has the rundown.

WASHINGTON | Which subject would make the best "Last Dance" style series?

If a documentary series in the style of ESPN's The Last Dance focused on a topic in Redskins history, which would be the most compelling?

Dexter Manley is arguably the greatest pass rusher in Redskins history, but a childhood of struggle would make for an emotional and inspiring tale for sports fans.

Bruce Allen's rise and fall from power as Redskins general manager would be an informative topic to give insider context to the last decade of struggle in Washington.

The story of Dan Snyder's purchase of the team following former owner Jack Kent Cooke's death would focus on a significant and consequential moment in franchise history.

Bobby Mitchell's emergence as the first African American player in franchise history would be a transcendent topic in history.

A story on the 1991 Super Bowl team would channel the purity of the spirit of sports and, like The Last Dance, focus on a team that achieved great success.

Redskins Maven Alan Lepore has the details.

PHILADELPHIA | NFC East Position Rankings

Eagles Mavens Ed Kracz and John McMullen have complied a series of defining position ranking lists addressing each position group in the NFC East. The rankings are based on the input of several NFL scouts.

The Eagles ranked at the top of the rankings in five position groups, including tight ends, offensive line, cornerback, and head coach. Check it out to see how the Giants ranked.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Case Cookus, QB

Is there a place for Northern Arizona program record holder Case Cookus in the Giants' quarterback room?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Ryan Connelly, LB

After showing promise as a rookie in an injury-shortened season, can Ryan Connelly pick up where he left off?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | May 30, 2020

Eagles react to George Floyd's death; Aldon Smith reflects on his journey back tot he NFL; Football Outsiders has a different opinion of the Giants' biggest remaining need; Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner talks Dwayne Haskins and the wide receivers

Jackson Thompson

My Favorite Giants Moment: Super Bowl XLVI

Pat Ragazzo shares his favorite Giants moment.

Pat Ragazzo

Football Outsiders Identifies the Giants’ Biggest Remaining Need—and It’s Not What You Think

Let's take a deeper dive behind an argument that makes sense and try to figure out the logic behind what the Giants did and didn't do this off-season.

Patricia Traina

by

4thand17

Giants Player Profile | Corey Coleman, WR

Can the former first-round pick lengthen his NFL career with a strong comeback in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Defensive Line Preview | A Team Strength, but with Questions

This unit is a strength on the team, but with key contract negotiations coming up for Leonard Williams and eventually Dalvin Tomlinson, how much longer will that be the case?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Week 3 Opponent Preview | San Francisco 49ers

The Giants will face the San Francisco 49ers, the defending NFC Champions, early in the 2020 season in yet another solid early-season test for Big Blue.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Sean Chandler, Safety

Will there still be room on the roster for Chandler?

Mike Addvensky

Reader Mailbag | DeAndre Baker, Potential Cap Relief and More

Let's see what's in this week's mailbag.

Patricia Traina