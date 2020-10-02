NFC East Morning Run | Oct. 2, 2020

DALLAS | WWE wrestler accuses Ezekiel Elliott of brand-stealing

Former WWE wrestler "Ryback" said that he became upset over Ezekiel Elliott's recent trademarking of the phrase "Feed Me," according to TMZ. Ryback claims to own the rights to the phrase "Feed Me More," which he popularized in the WWE.

Ryback's grievance might not have the strongest legs to stand on, considering Elliott's phrase is different by a word, but that will be left up to a court of law to decide.

NEW YORK | Giants remain optimistic in COVID-19 battle

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols showed their first cracks this week when 11 members of the Tennessee Titans organization (including at least five players) tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, Giants head coach Joe Judge remains confident in the protocols and belives his team is doing everything within its power to ensure the virus doesn't spread.

While Judge's commitment to the protocols is admirable, all it takes is one slip up to ruin things, as the Titans found out the hard way.

PHILADELPHIA | Zach Ertz focused on winning, not contract

It's no secret that Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is in the midst of heated contract negotiations with the Eagles' front office. However, the biggest priority for him is helping the team get its first win of 2020.

“With regards to the contract, that’s not even in my thought process,” Ertz said.

"I’m just trying to focus on winning a football game right now. Obviously, we need it. We’re in dire need of winning a football game and that’s all I’m focused on.”

Ertz's commitment to helping the Eagles get a win despite his contract situation is just another reason why the team should pay him what he desires.

WASHINGTON | Can Washington make the playoffs?

The Washington Football Team could very easily be 1-4 with games against the Ravens and Rams coming up. Still, considering the state of the NFC East, it's not impossible to think the team can get hot and win the games against their divisional opponents to get into the playoffs, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.

Whether the team can make a late-season run at a division title will all come down to how second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins performs.

The defensive side of the ball has the talent, especially in the front seven, to do its part, but Haskins will need to deliver the passes that matter most if Washington can aspire for a playoff spot this year.