NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 19, 2020

DALLAS | Emmitt Smith would kneel for the national anthem

Former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith told Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he would kneel during the national anthem to protest against racial discrimination and police brutality if he were still playing.

“Yeah, I think I would do something, just as much as I ran out there and defended that star when (Terrell Ownes) did what he did,” Smith said. “Why not? If I can defend the star, I definitely can defend the right for everybody to have equal justice.”

Smith is noble for taking a public stance on the issue, but he would be an outlier on the Cowboys. In Dallas' Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams, only one Cowboy knelt during the National Anthem, that being defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

NEW YORK | Will Golden Tate play in Week 2?

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was a more active participant in practice on Friday than he typically has been since straining his hamstring the last week of training camp.

Tate has been a limited practice participant and missed the Giants' Week 1 game against the Steelers. Although he's listed as questionable for the Giants' Week 2 game against the Bears, there is a little more optimism that he could be ready to play in a limited role.

If Tate can play, it would be the first time that the Giants have their full complement of starting offensive skill players on the field at the same time.

PHILADELPHIA | Aaron Moorehead confident in Eagles' young wide receivers

The Eagles' young receiving corps of rookies Jalen Reagor and John Hightower did not have stellar showings in Week 1 against the Washington Football Team. Still, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead is confident that they will pick it up as the season goes on.

"It’s always a learn-on-the-job when you’re a rookie," Moorehead said on Friday.

"There’s a difference between OTAs, and a training camp practice, and the preseason and obviously a regular-season game. You’re always learning on the fly as a rookie. Unfortunately, they didn’t have OTAs or preseason."

Obviously, Moorehead will defend his players, but the early returns show that the Eagles' wide receiver concerns this offseason were warranted and could be an issue throughout the season.

WASHINGTON | Kendall Fuller questionable for Week 2

Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller is questionable with a knee issue for the team's Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Fuller missed the team's Week 1 game against the Eagles.

Fuller's absence would undoubtedly be a hit to Washington's secondary, but their pass rush proved they could make up for backend deficiencies in Week 1.

So long as edge rushers Chase Young and Ryan Kerrigan have another strong game, Washington might not even notice Fuller's absence.