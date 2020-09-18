Injury Update: Could Golden Tate Be Back This Week?

During a week in which it looks like several of the league’s most prominent receivers like Denver’s Courtland Sutton, Green Bay’s Devante Adams, Tampa’s Chris Godwin, Detroit’s Kenny Golladay, Tennessee’s A.J. Brown, and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas could be sidelined due to their respective injuries, the Giants might be getting some good news on that front with their own No. 1 receiver.

Golden Tate, who missed last week with a hamstring strain, is listed as questionable on the Giants injury report. During the part of Friday’s practice open to the media, Tate appeared to be moving as well as he has since tweaking his hamstring the final week of training camp.

Although Darius Slayton continues to make a strong case to be the Giants’ new No. 1 receiver, New York still missed the veteran who last year proved to be their most productive receiver in yards after the catch.

Last year in 11 games, Tate led the Giants’ receivers and tight ends with 291 YAC, averaging 5.9 yards after the catch.

By contrast, the Giants receiving targets averaged a paltry 4.5 yards after the catch in their Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

Despite his injury designation, things appear to be looking up for Tate, whose presence would undoubtedly be welcomed by his teammates.

“It’s definitely really good to get Golden back in there,” said tight end Evan Engram. “He’s a great player, a good veteran player, makes big plays week in and week out, he made a lot of big plays for us last year. It’ll be good to get him back out there with us and have a full force offense to go compete.”