SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Injury Update: Could Golden Tate Be Back This Week?

Patricia Traina

During a week in which it looks like several of the league’s most prominent receivers like Denver’s Courtland Sutton, Green Bay’s Devante Adams, Tampa’s Chris Godwin, Detroit’s Kenny Golladay, Tennessee’s A.J. Brown, and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas could be sidelined due to their respective injuries, the Giants might be getting some good news on that front with their own No. 1 receiver.

Golden Tate, who missed last week with a hamstring strain, is listed as questionable on the Giants injury report. During the part of Friday’s practice open to the media, Tate appeared to be moving as well as he has since tweaking his hamstring the final week of training camp.

Although Darius Slayton continues to make a strong case to be the Giants’ new No. 1 receiver, New York still missed the veteran who last year proved to be their most productive receiver in yards after the catch.

Last year in 11 games, Tate led the Giants’ receivers and tight ends with 291 YAC, averaging 5.9 yards after the catch.

By contrast, the Giants receiving targets averaged a paltry 4.5 yards after the catch in their Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

Despite his injury designation, things appear to be looking up for Tate, whose presence would undoubtedly be welcomed by his teammates.

“It’s definitely really good to get Golden back in there,” said tight end Evan Engram. “He’s a great player, a good veteran player, makes big plays week in and week out, he made a lot of big plays for us last year. It’ll be good to get him back out there with us and have a full force offense to go compete.”

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evan Engram Knows He Needs to Improve

Engram Engram wasn't alone in the disastrous showing by the Giants tight ends, but considering the high expectations for him, his Week 1 performance was the most disappointing of the group.

Patricia Traina

How A Stiff Upper Lip and a History Lesson Can Help Saquon Barkley

It's way too soon to say that Saquon Barkley isn't a complete back. And if he's starting to feel any doubts from the growing media pressure, he might want to turn back the pages of the franchise history to that time when another running back who some thought wouldn't amount to much shut the mouths of his critics.

Patricia Traina

Review: Where the Giants Pass Defense Struggled (and How to Adjust)

Let's look at what the Steelers did to confuse the Giants defense in the passing game, and how the Giants can fix it should the Bears try the same tactics.

Nick Falato

Where Are the Giants in MMQB's Week 2 Power Rankings?

Hint: They're about where you'd expect them to be after their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants running back Saquon Barkley responding to Tiki Barber's criticisms.

Jackson Thompson

Barkley, Engram Are Willing Blockers, But Are They Able?

Physics would suggest that Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley can't be effective blockers. But physics might not be the deciding factor here.

Patricia Traina

Giants Need Better Showing From Offensive Line

Despite the struggles by the offensive line to create space for Saquon Barkley, head coach Joe Judge will have the team focus on cleaning up the mistakes and issues that made Barkley's night more difficult than anticipated.

Gene Clemons

by

ptraina

Fantasy Football Week 2 Options

Nick Falato has your Fantasy Football best bets for Week 2.

Nick Falato

New York Giants Celebrate One Year of the Daniel Jones Era

One year ago today, the Giants made a franchise-altering decision to flip the page and start the Daniel Jones era. Given what the young quarterback has delivered, they haven't looked back.

Patricia Traina

Saquon Barkley Not Bothered By Tiki Barber's Criticism

Saquon Barkley knows what he put out there on film, and he's determined to fix whatever flaws exist.

Jackson Thompson