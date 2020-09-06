NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 6, 2020

WASHINGTON | TV special to air on sexual harassment scandal

This Sunday (September 6th) at 5 PM, Outside the Lines will have an hour-long special covering the Washington Football Team's alleged sexual harassment scandal. The special will include video interviews with four women that have come forward about the treatment they claim to have received while employed by the Washington Football Team.

For Washington Football fans, watching the special is sure to be a difficult, yet enlightening experience writes Washington Football Team Maven Chris Russell.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles cut Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas

The Eagles made their final roster cuts on Saturday, parting with cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, both premium picks from the 2017 draft.

The team tried to move both Jones and Douglas on the trade market, an NFL source told SI EagleMaven, but had no luck.

For Philadelphia, the decision to release Jones and Douglas indicates poor handling of their 2017 draft and appears to create a void in the defense.

NEW YORK | Giants Cut Inside Linebacker Ryan Connelly

The Giants' final roster cuts included the surprising release of linebacker Ryan Connelly. Connelly, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, flashed in his first three starts as a rookie but suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4.

Connelly was a promising starter for the Giants last season, but then his injury struck. His release marks one of the more disappointing outcomes of the team's training camp.

As a late-round draft pick and former walk-on, Connelly is no stranger to overcoming adversity to prove himself.

DALLAS | How will La'el Collins' injury affect Cowboys?

Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins is reportedly dealing with a hip problem that, according to ESPN, figures to land him on the league’s new short-term IR list. Collins has already been sidelined for most training camp due to what CowboysSI.com has reported is a “conditioning issue.”

Collins is projected to be Dallas' starting right tackle in 2020, and now the offensive line will be dealing with a significant question mark to start the 2020 season.