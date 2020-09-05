Eagles Reach 53, Move On From Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles cut their roster down to the league-mandated 53-man limit on Saturday by waiving nine players and placing veteran Brandon Brooks on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The biggest news was the Eagles moving on from cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, both premium picks from the 2017 draft.

Philadelphia tried to move both Jones and Douglas on the trade market, an NFL source told SI EagleMaven, but that becomes difficult when it's clear an organization is prepared to release players.

Jones, a consensus first-round talent before tumbling to a torn Achilles' at his pro day prior to the 2017 draft, missed several padded practices during what was considered his last opportunity to turn around a negative portrayal by the defensive coaching staff which was frustrated by his refusal to play through injury and often questioned his mental toughness.

Douglas, a third-round pick that same year, actually played a lot of football for the Eagles over his first three seasons but was the proverbial square peg in the round hole, a pure zone corner who simply didn't have the speed or versatility to move forward in what's being pegged as almost a new-age positionless secondary.

The Eagles cornerbacks on the initial 53-man roster are Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre'Von LeBlanc, and Craig James.

Remember that positionless player narrative Philadelphia has been spinning this offseason as well, however, and Jalen Mills can play any CB position while Will Parks can work in the slot when healthy as can rookie K'Von Wallace.

The much-maligned Eagles 2017 draft class is down to two players who remain with the organization: first-round pick Derek Barnett and Nate Gerry (fifth). Gone are Jones (second), Douglas (third), Mack Hollins and Donnel Pumphrey (fourth), Shelton Gibson (fifth), and Elijah Qualls (sixth).

Also waived Saturday was 2019 fourth-rounder Shareef Miller, a Philadelphia native who was simply outplayed by a number of defensive ends on the back-end of the roster and 2020 sixth-round pick Prince Tega Wanogho.

Miller was taken in what Howie Roseman described as a historic DE draft but never registered a blip on the radar through two training camps. This August, Miller was clearly outplayed by 2020 seventh-round pick Casy Toohill, as well as Joe Ostman, who was also released on Saturday.

Wanogho couldn't beat out third-year project Jordan Mailata at OT.

Here is more on the players who were able to breathe easier this time around:

Others released on Saturday include offensive guard Sua Opeta, who couldn't unseat second-year player Nate Herbig or rookie Jack Driscoll as potential interior backups, undrafted tight end Noah Togiai, and defensive tackles Anthony Rush and Raequan Williams, all who are in play for the expanded 16-man practice squad.

In fact, league sources confirmed to SI EaglesMaven that the team is hopeful that Opeta, Rush, and Ostman make it through waivers with that end-game in mind. The same is likely the case with Willaims and Togiai.

Veteran receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury and not ready to play, was not placed on PUP and is on the initial 53, an indication that the Eagles believe he will be back during the first six games of the season.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported earlier Saturday that Philadelphia is still shopping Jeffery, around the league, however.

The Eagles started the week with 81 players and have since cut the group to 53. Thursday, the Eagles cut 12 players and placed left tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve. Friday, the team followed up its initial wave of moves with five more departures.

