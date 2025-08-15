Report: NY Giants Add Former Texas A&M Receiver to Scouting Department
The New York Giants have reportedly added former Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane to their scouting department, according to a report by TexAgs.
Lane finished his final two collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech but spent his undergraduate tenure as a Texas A&M Aggie.
Lane was invited to the Giants rookie minicamp earlier this year as a tryout candidate. After not receiving an invitation to training camp from the Giants or any other team, Lane pivoted to a scouting role with the franchise, taking advantage of a chance to participate in the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, which provides aspiring player personnel an avenue to learn from NFL front offices.
Before ending his playing career, Lane was a three-star recruit from Houston, Texas, who was part of Jimbo Fisher’s 2019 recruiting class. Following a redshirt year, Lane posted career-best numbers as a freshman in receptions (29) and receiving yards (409) to go with his two touchdown snags during a 9-1 A&M pandemic-shortened season.
Lane would follow that up with minimal production across the next two seasons with the Aggies, hauling in just 19 receptions for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.
Last season with Georgia Tech, Lane hauled in just 23 catches for 271 receiving yards but did collect a career-high three touchdown grabs.
Giants have been hit and miss at receiver
Lane’s exact role within the Giants hasn't been disclosed, but considering his collegiate experience at the wide receiver position, he may be called upon to add his expertise regarding future acquisitions at that spot.
Outside of last season’s selection of Pro Bowl talent Malik Nabers, the Giants haven't landed blue-chip talent at the receiver spot so far this decade.
Before this year, the Giants selected at least one wideout in four consecutive NFL drafts, with two being first-round selections (Florida’s Kadarious Toney in 2022 and Malik Nabers of LSU in 2024).
Wan'Dale Robinson (drafted in 2021) and Jaylin Hyatt (drafted in 2023) were the team’s other two wide receiver selections in the second and third rounds, respectively. Except for Nabers, none have registered a season with at least 700 yards receiving.
Robinson is coming off a career season in catches (93), receiving yards (699), and touchdowns (3), but he's entering the final year of his contract and is not a lock to return.
Hyatt's future seems even murkier as he can't seem to get on the field.
Toney proved to be a bad fit for the Giants, who traded him to the Chiefs after just 12 games in New York, where he had on- and off-field issues.
