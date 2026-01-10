A Very Early New York Giants 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The New York Giants were the holders of the first overall pick of the NFL Draft just a few weeks ago, but after ending the season with a two-game winning streak over the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, the Giants now sit with the fifth overall pick.

Much to the chagrin of many Giants fans, general manager Joe Schoen will once again be the leader for the Giants in the 2026 NFL Draft. Without a head coach, it’s unclear exactly what direction the Giants may go, but this is still a roster with plenty of needs to be addressed in the draft.

Here is our very, very early Giants’ 7-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 5: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Star receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL early in his 2025 campaign, and while Wan’Dale Robinson, a pending unrestricted free agent, had his first 1,000-yard season, the Giants still need receiver help.

There’s no promise of what Nabers will be when he recovers from his injury, and Robinson is likely going to command a pretty penny on his next contract, wherever he may play.

The early part of the 2026 Draft is likely going to be filled with quarterbacks, defensive front players, and wide receivers - the Giants only need help at one of those positions.

Carnell Tate from Ohio State really came into his own over the past two seasons, combining for 103 catches, 1,608 yards, and 13 touchdowns .

At 6’3” and 195 pounds, Tate has the size to play on the outside at the next level, but he also has the route-running ability to create separation against man coverage.

The tools are there to be a legit WR1 in an offense. Pairing Tate with Nabers would give Jaxson Dart two legitimate WR1 options as he goes into year two of his career.

Think Joe Burrow with both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins from a roster construction standpoint.

Round 2, Pick 37: Arizona State CB Keith Abney II

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants finally got some competent cornerback play in 2025 with the emergence of Cor’Dale Flott, who is a pending free agent this offseason.

Whether or not Flott is back, cornerback is a position that must see an influx of talent behind Paulson Adebo.

Adebo, who played 12 games this year, has played just 19 out of a possible 34 games over the past two seasons and hasn’t played a full 17-game season since his rookie year in 2021.

Keith Abney II is a physical, athletic corner who should be able to play both inside and outside at the next level, despite primarily playing outside in college.

Abney is a pest in coverage, allowing a completion percentage of just 44.4% on 72 targets in 2025, 321 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating allowed of 46.1.

Round 4, Pick 105: Oregon OT Isaiah World

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Isaiah World (76) and defensive back Daylen Austin (0) block against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The offensive line was one of the few areas where the Giants actually found success in 2025, but future success is at risk.

Starters Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten are impending free agents, backup Evan Neal is all but confirmed to leave, and Joshua Ezeudu and Aaron Stinnie are free agents.

Even if some of those players return, the Giants could use a youth movement on the line.

Marcus Mbow played decently this season, but his versatility could be a blessing for a Giants team trying to reload the line, and he could slide to guard if needed.

Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World is the size of the world at 6’8” and 318 pounds, and could be a day three addition for the Giants to look at.

World isn’t a refined player and will need development, but his physical tools lay the groundwork for success.

His athletic traits and power, when properly coached, could develop him into a starting offensive tackle at the next level.

After playing most of his career at Nevada before making the jump to the Power Four at Oregon, World hasn’t had proper coaching at the position for long.

Round 5, Pick 143: LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Harold Perkins is one of the freakier athletes you will see at linebacker, but don’t think of Isaiah Simmons and turn your nose up at him.

Perkins spent a lot of time playing edge, linebacker, or nickel for LSU and will be a chess piece at the next level, but won’t cost a first-round pick like Simmons did when he was coming out of Clemson.

With Bobby Okereke as a potential cut candidate this offseason and special teamers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Neville Hewitt as impending free agents, the linebacker room could use some juice.

Perkins could slot in immediately as a depth piece in the linebacker room while also being a special teams contributor.

It’s worth noting that Perkins, despite playing four years at LSU, just recently turned 21 and has plenty of room and time to grow.

Round 6, Pick 185: LSU EDGE Jack Pyburn

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) looks on against Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Getting a contributor late on day three requires a combination of luck, skill, foresight, and proper planning.

Looking at LSU edge Jack Pyburn, he’s likely never going to be a significant contributor as a pass-rusher in the NFL, considering he wasn’t one in college. Unless he takes a Danielle Hunter leap, but he doesn’t have the athletic traits for that.

Where Pyburn can find a role, early and long-term, is as an early-down edge defender to help defend the run as the league shifts somewhat back toward power football.

Pyburn is one of the better edge setters in college football, having played over 1,000 defensive snaps and over 500 special teams snaps in his career.

Round 6, Pick 191: Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Veteran QB Russell Wilson is going to enter free agency this offseason in search of a starting job; he even hired super-agent David Mulugheta to help him.

Jameis Winston is clearly the QB2 in 2026 behind Dart, but the Giants could use another depth piece in the room.

Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson has two and a half seasons of starting experience at the Power Four level and could be someone who becomes a long-term NFL backup.

With the accuracy in the short and intermediate game to run an offense, as well as the mobility to make plays with his legs, Robertson has promise.

He doesn’t have the arm talent to be a starting quarterback, but could be a role player in the long run.

Round 6, Pick 192: Florida CB Devin Moore

Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore (28) celebrates after he intercepted the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Late on Day 3, the Giants could take a swing here on Florida cornerback Devin Moore, if he’s available.

I specify “if he’s available” because, when you watch the film, Moore has the size, athletic traits, and skill set to be a successful NFL corner.

The issue with Moore is that his best ability is availability, and he’s missed time due to injury in every season he’s been in college, though 2025 was his healthiest season, playing in 11 of 12 games.

Teams are going to be wary of that, and depending on how his medicals go at the NFL Combine, Moore could be a low-risk, high-reward player.