New York Giants Hire Former Texas A&M WR
The New York Giants are adding a former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver to their scouting department ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Per reports from TexAgs, the Giants have hired former Texas A&M receiver Chase Lane to a scouting role. He played his final two years of college ball at Georgia Tech, including this past season, after spending four years with the Aggies.
Lane will now begin his post-playing career in the NFL, a path that not many players reach right after their playing days.
Chase Lane's Texas A&M Career
A product of St Pius X in Houston, Lane originally committed to Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.
Lane redshirted his freshman year in 2019 after appearing in just two games. However, his second season in College Station ended up being the best campaign of his college career.
He finished the 2020 season with career-high marks in receptions (29) and receiving yards (409) while catching two touchdowns. This was highlighted by impressive performances against a pair of Top 5 teams. Lane had six catches for 62 yards in a road loss to No. 2 Alabama before having five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in a win over No. 4 Florida the following week.
Lane ended up having one catch for 27 yards later that season in a win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl, ending a 9-1 year for Texas A&M during the pandemic-shortened season.
Lane recently reflected on that 2020 season in an interview with TexAgs.
"That season just going into it, we didn't really know what to expect, like whether it was going to happen, or whether it was going to end up being canceled," Lane told TexAgs. "Just playing on that team with those group of guys and really just getting my opportunity to get on the field for the first time and really feel like I had a part in our success as a team. A lot of people don't really talk about that team anymore, but we had some dudes on that team."
Lane wasn't able to replicate the production he had with Texas A&M during the COVID season, as he had 19 catches for 206 yards and no touchdowns combined in the two years after.
Last season with Georgia Tech, Lane tallied 23 catches for 271 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.