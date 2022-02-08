Skip to main content
Tom Quinn Not Returning to Giants' Coaching Staff (Report)

Tom Quinn has worked for four different Giants coaching regimes.

Long-time Giants special teams coach Tom Quinn is reportedly not returning to the Giants to be a part of new head coach Brian Daboll's staff.

Quinn, who first joined the Giants coaching staff in 2006, his first and to date only NFL assistant coaching job after coaching in the college ranks since 1991. Quinn was the assistant special teams coach under Mike Sweatman in his first season with the Giants.

In 2007, he was promoted to special teams coordinator after Sweatman retired. That season, the Giants won the first of two Super Bowl championships under head coach Tom Coughlin, the other coming in 2011.

Quinn remained the Giants special teams coordinator through 2017, despite some ups and downs by the unit. In 2018 he was replaced by Thomas McGaughey, who ironically had been Quinn's assistant during the 2007-2010 seasons before leaving for a college job at LSU. 

Quinn and McGaughey would later reunite in 2018, their roles reversed, however. Quinn, who was not initially retained, was brought back when McGaughey was treated for cancer. Quinn remained as the assistant special teams coach through last season, having served under four Giants head coaches.

