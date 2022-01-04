Weekly MMQB Power Rankings: How Low Can Giants Go?

As each ugly loss continues to pile up for the New York Giants, the team sinks lower and lower in the MMQB power ranking poll.

So to little surprise, the Giants, who at one point ranked ahead of teams like the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets, find themselves behind those teams on this week’s power ranking poll. The Giants, who are ranked No. 31, one spot ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who arguably have it worse after firing head coach Urban Meyer.

Notes Conor Orr of this week’s ranking:

Joe Judge’s strange post-game speech following the Bears game undermined what seemed to be a calm patch for the embattled second-year coach. The Giants wanted to run but had no plan for a loaded box. This sums up the 2021 season about as well as one could expect. Jokes aside, I do think this staff deserves a mulligan year due to injury issues, with the understanding that expectations are sky-high in 2022.

I do agree that this year was incredibly unkind to the Giants in terms of the injury bug (though, to be frank, other teams have dealt with challenges created by injuries).

And speaking of the injury bug, the Giants, as they sort through a season that’s gone down the tubes, might want to take a long hard look at what might have contributed to the scores of soft tissue and muscular injuries—the hamstring strains, the calf issues, the ankle sprains, etc.

Injuries aside, the Giants will soon have even bigger fish to fry, namely getting themselves a general manager who can fix the offensive line, and, if the reports of the team’s desire to keep head coach Joe Judge another year are true, figuring out how to build a productive partnership that ends a decade-long stretch of mostly miserable football.

