January 3, 2022
NFL
Joe Judge Says Players ‘Begging’ to Stay With Giants

Author:

After the Giants were routed by the Bears 29–3 on Sunday, coach Joe Judge was asked why fans should continue to have faith in the team’s ability to turn things around. Judge’s answer was over 11 minutes long.

During his fiery speech, Judge said that several former players have reached out to him and expressed that they wish they were still with the Giants and several soon-to-be free agents in the locker room were "begging" to stay on the team. 

“I can tell you we’ve got more players here who are going to be free agents next year, all right, who are in my office every day begging me to come back," he said. "Or players that we coached last year that still call me twice a week talking about how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more somewhere else."

The entire transcription of the 11-minute speech can be read here

The Giants are currently last place in the NFC East at 4–12 and had -10 passing yards in the embarrassing loss against the Bears. Judge is in his second year in New York and has compiled a 10–22 record in that timeframe. 

The Giants have not made a postseason appearance since 2016. Since its last playoff appearance, New York is 22–58. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Giants news, head over to Giants Country. 

