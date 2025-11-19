Giants in Search of First Road Win and Other Week 12 Storylines
The Mike Kafka-led New York Giants enter their second week of play this weekend with the first of two upcoming road trips on the docket.
For the Giants, they’re still in search of their first road win of the 2025 season–and their first road win since October 6, 2024, when they upset the Seattle Seahawks.
Also at stake for the Giants is a chance to snap a five-game losing streak, which, while not their longest in recent seasons, is fast approaching the six-game skid they registered in 2021.
What story lines are on deck as the days lead up to the Week 12 tilt in Detroit?
Jaxson Dart’s Status
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart missed last week’s game due to still being in the league’s concussion protocol. While early signs are pointing to him being back for this weekend’s contest, a bigger question involves whether Kafka, who has full control over the offensive game plan, intends to run the kid as much as he has been the case since Dart was elevated as a starter.
Dart has rushed 57 times this season, the fourth most in the league among quarterbacks. That’s an average of 9.5 rushing attempts per game–far too many for a player who is still learning when to call it a play and when to go for the gusto.
While Dart’s recent stay in the protocol is unlikely to discourage Kafka and whoever ends up calling the plays in the future, what will be worth taking note of is if the Giants reduce the designed runs or change how they’re drawn up.
Paulson Adebo’s Status
Last week, cornerback Paulson Adebo was all set to return after three weeks of dealing with a knee injury. But he was a last-minute scratch when, during pre-game warmups, his knee didn’t feel right.
Although Adebo hasn’t quite delivered the level of play that he did as a member of the New Orleans Saints, his return just might help stabilize a spot where the coaches have been forced to rotate between first-round bust Deonte Banks and rookie Korie Black.
The Giants' pass defense has allowed a 64% completion rate, 11th in the league. They’re giving up an average of 6.9 yards per pass attempt, 14th, and they’ve surrendered 19 passing touchdowns, which is tied for seventh with the Patriots.
Without Adebo, those numbers are worse: 65.1% completion rate, 7.7 yards per pass attempt, with 10 of the 19 passing touchdowns coming over the stretch in which he’s been absent.
No, Adebo hasn’t looked like a stud in coverage, but is anyone going to argue that he’s not a better option than the two guys they have trying to fill his spot?
More Health Checks
Yes, it’s that time of year when the nights not only grow longer, but so too does the Giants' injury report, or so it seems.
Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), safety Tyler Nuboin (neck), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) all missed last week’s game with their respective injuries.
Which of those players might be on the road to returning? Moreover, what other injuries have popped up that might need plugging?
Abdul Carter’s Response
Carter was at the center of a firestorm this week when The Athletic reported that the rookie slept through a team walkthrough, a report later refuted by Carter and the New York Post as an innocent mistake.
Innocent or not, Carter was still disciplined by Kafka, who benched him for a series last week. The incident, though, cast a brighter light on what’s been a rather underwhelming season for the third overall pick in this year’s draft, who has all but a half of a sack to his name and just one tackle for loss on a pass rush snap, despite having 35 quarterback pressures (tied for 27th most in the league).
Some might argue that Carter has been playing out of position this year, given the lack of creativity to find the best use for him, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Whatever the reason for the lethargic production, Carter’s skillset and talent suggests he’s much better than what he’s shown on the gridiron, and wouldn’t it be nice if this week, given how he had a very public reprimand, he put together his best game of his young NFL career?
Defensive Improvements
Kafka decided against a knee-jerk reaction to yet another blown fourth-quarter lead by the defense. Instead of moving on from coordinator Shane Bowen, Kafka said the coaches are committed to being more creative with drill work, emphasizing one-on-one opportunities.
That’s all well and good, but if those opportunities do come, the Giants need to find ways to win those opportunities, which has been the biggest hurdle they’ve yet to clear this season. And if the drill work doesn’t produce results, how long will Kafka stay with the status quo?
Lion’s Roar
The Lions are coming off a bitter 16-9 loss to the Eagles, a game they blew in part thanks to head coach Dan Campbell’s high-risk, high-reward approach on fourth down.
The Lions, who are 2-3 in their last five games, are jockeying for a postseason berth, and they have the Packers the following week on Thanksgiving at home.
Might the Giants catch a break if the Lions subconsciously are looking past them?
